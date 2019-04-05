If you’ve ever wondered about the science that goes into a perfect pint of beer — and who hasn’t? — then be sure to head over to the World of Wonders Science Museum and IDOL Beer Works on Sunday.
The museum and neighboring brewery are teaming up for Hop on Science, an event spotlighting what goes into bread, kombucha and — of course — beer.
The focus was on creating a family-friendly event where adults could have as much fun as their children, the organizers said.
“It’s like a date night kind of thing where you can take the kids,” said Scott Nicholas, the WOW’s programs coordinator.
There will be raffles, a silent auction, hands-on activities, a community art project called “Come Create Science and Art With Us,” and two food trucks, including Squeeze Burger. K-Doh and the Doh-Nuts will play live music from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by the Groove Deluxe from 4 to 6 p.m.
There will also be an exhibit on the Science of Fermentation at IDOL.
“We’re going to be having ingredients for fermentation available for the kids to touch, smell, feel,” Nicholas said.
That will include some barley and hops, plus visitors will be able to see yeast bubbling away, said IDOL owner Grant Hamilton.
The event may be at a brewery, but IDOL strives to have a family-friendly atmosphere, he said, and this event is no exception. The focus (for the kids, at least) won’t be on alcohol.
“The whole fermentation aspect of it is the same whether it’s in bread or in beer,” Hamilton said.
The joint event was a natural fit for the museum and the brewery — especially since IDOL prides itself on helping the Lodi community and promoting cultural events.
“It’s a no-brainer if we can integrate some of the science that goes on with brewing and the community and get everybody together,” Hamilton said.
The brewery loves to give back, hosting a yearly music festival to benefit veterans in recovery, crafting a beer to help Paradise Fire survivors, and more each year. This was another way to give back — a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the World of Wonders, to be earmarked for the future WOW Science Plaza project.
“Everything we do in the brewery is all about community. We’re nothing without community, right?” Hamilton said.
The WOW staff are excited to be involved with the unique event, and hope that the community will turn out to have a good time and offer their support.
“We want it to be a nice, relaxing, chill time,” Nicholas said.