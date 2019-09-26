On Saturday, Lockeford’s Tuscan Wine Village will be the site of a kitchen showdown.
Five teams — each made up of a chef and two cancer survivors — will go head-to-head for bragging rights in a “Chopped”-inspired food fight: the second annual Chef and Survivor Cookoff.
Each team will get a set of basic ingredients, a mystery ingredient unique to their team, and a time limit to turn out something that will impress the judges.
“All the ingredients are cancer-fighting foods, from tomatoes to zucchini to mushrooms,” said Erika Quinones, event coordinator for the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors program.
She and other organizers haven’t decided on the mystery ingredients yet. That will happen on Friday, when they set out to buy all the supplies for the cooking competition.
“We don’t want to put too much thought into it because we want them to be challenged,” Quinones said.
Last year’s mystery ingredients were kiwi, chocolate and cereal, among other items, she said.
The event came about last year after the American Cancer Society canceled the annual Relay for Life in Lodi and Stockton. The 24-hour-long fundraiser event had seen declining participation for years.
But the nonprofit didn’t want to leave Lodi entirely, so organizers contacted the Lodi Chamber for help coming up with a new event.
The result is the Chef and Survivor Cookoff, inspired by reality TV shows like “Chopped,” “Iron Chef” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”
Victor Kasemir, owner of Lone Grape Winery, donated the use of the Tuscan Wine Village in Lockeford for the event. It’s an idea spot due to the space, Quinones said.
The majority of the funds raised — 90% — will go to the San Joaquin County chapter of the American Cancer Society. The organization can use it to help local patients.
“It is very critical that it stays here,” Quinones said.
The remaining 10% goes toward a scholarship offered by the Chamber Ambassadors for Leadership Lodi, a program that helps Lodi citizens learn about local business and government while creating a project to help a local nonprofit.
The Chamber Ambassadors organized the event.
This year’s event will feature the kitchen battle, along with three live bands: Rob Stevenson, Funky Tim & the Merlots, and Call Box. Guests can enjoy food at four restaurants, sample wine from 15 wineries, or purchase beer or cider from Five Windows Beer Co. or Scotto’s Cider.
Competitors will get a gift for joining the contest — last year’s participants all got aprons — and everyone who wins or places will get an engraved wooden spoon.
Anyone who wants to attend can purchase tickets at EventBrite, or call Quinones at 209-607-5105 or Jon Rader at 209-747-6001 for discounted tickets.