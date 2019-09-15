Timaree Hagenburger: A father steps up his nutrition game for kids’ sake

You are in for a real treat! Not only will you get to learn about Kip Baumann, one of my incredible students from Cosumnes River College, but you will get my recipe for Seasoned Black Beans that I published in my cookbook.
Next month, you will hear from Baumann’s kids, Q-and-A style, and we’ll be sharing a recipe for one of their favorite desserts.
Enjoy this column in Kip’s words:
My daughter Faye was born in June 2009, and a few weeks later she was diagnosed with a progressive, life-threatening liver disease called biliary atresia.
Medical bills for hospitalizations and surgeries over the next 5 months exceeded $750,000. Thankfully, my out-of-pocket costs maxed out near $2,000; health insurance covered the remainder.
Although I had considered myself to be quite healthy for the majority of my life, the very real possibility of me becoming a living liver donor to my daughter committed me even further to optimize my health. The human body is so amazing that it only takes about eight weeks to fully regenerate after removing up to 60% of the donor’s liver.
My journey towards whole-food, plant-based eating launched in January 2014 after I flew home with a nagging cold. As the plane descended, pressure increased in my left ear until my eardrum burst due to severe congestion.
Upon seeing my primary doctor, he indicated that my eardrum had a micro-tear and should heal on its own. In passing, my doctor also referred to “The China Study,” which I had never heard of previously. Shocked about my lack of awareness, my doctor’s eyes lit up and he spent extra time excitedly sharing some details of the book with me.
I immediately ordered the book on Amazon and remained glued to it every evening before bed. No other book has had more impact on my life.
I immediately dropped my daily intake of dairy. This was a huge change for me, since I had been consuming Cheerios with organic non-fat dairy milk, yogurt and cheese nearly every single day.
While I was intrigued by the science and was taking these steps to care of my future health, I ended up experiencing some immediate benefits that were quite unexpected.
I had been competing in the local badminton club. Interestingly enough, this change to my diet elevated my game beyond my wildest expectations. Among the half dozen or so players I frequently played singles with, I previously won about 65% of the time and only had the stamina to play two good matches per evening. After dropping the dairy without any other lifestyle changes, I went undefeated for about three months, while frequently playing five or six matches per night — and had energy left to spare!
As a competitive person, easily winning so many matches certainly encouraged me to keep my new eating habits. The athletic performance benefits of eating plant-based are now becoming widespread news around the world — Rip Esselstyn (triathlete/swimmer), Rich Roll (ultra-endurance), Novak Djokovic (tennis), Venus and Serena Williams (tennis), Scott Jurek (ultramarathon), Alex Honnold (Free Solo rock climber), James Wilks (MMA), and the list goes on and on while growing at an exponential rate.
While I was clear about my decision to avoid dairy products, due to my confusion about appropriate nutrition — fueled by the doubt generated by the powerful food industry — I waffled a bit on other foods. I periodically ate salmon, sushi and eggs for a couple of years.
Sadly, some doctors and websites even convinced me to add coconut oil and eggs to my daily routine for several months, before I finally discovered their physiological impact from Dr. Greger’s terrific, evidence-based NutritionFacts.org website in early 2016.
In fact, I used to get sick eight to 12 times per year, resulting in missed workdays and doctor visits. Now I’ve only succumbed to a total of two viruses in the more than five years.
My health had been betrayed by the health care industry, big food industry, big pharma and government, all in the name of profits. I have found it incredibly empowering to take back control of my health through education and action.
During the summer of 2017, I took my then-8-year-old daughter Faye and 5-year-old son Kai on a cross-country road trip adventure. Under my direction, we ate 100% plant-based while mostly camping during our nearly 7-week long, 10,285-mile long road trip. Frequent meals included oatmeal, cereal with soy milk, pasta, lentil soups, and snacks like hummus, guacamole, fruit, berries and various veggies.
After returning home, Faye continued to primarily eat plant-based foods. I searched out opportunities to join local vegan groups. At one of my first monthly potlucks, I heard about someone named Timaree teaching a plant-based nutrition course at Cosumnes River College.
To help optimize my nutrition knowledge for the benefit of my whole family, I immediately enrolled in her nutrition course, along with the adjacent sustainable agriculture course, as part of the Plant-Based Nutrition and Sustainable Agriculture (PBNSA) Certificate program. Soon after Timaree’s first lecture began, she played a couple of videos from Dr. Greger’s website, one of my favorite sites.
Although I’d already been eating a plant-based diet for a few years before Timaree’s classes, the education she provided me greatly reinforced and improved my food choices while also helping me explain those choices to others.
The Nutrition 303 class, along with her corresponding Nutrition 331 cooking class, were the two most important courses of my entire life. Both should be mandatory at all colleges worldwide, and adopted for high schools to catch kids earlier in their lives.
I thoroughly enjoy educating others on eating plant-based foods for their own health, animal welfare, the environment and to save money. I am pursuing my passion to promote healthier lifestyle choices, potentially saving some of the 85% of lives lost to chronic disease caused by poor lifestyle choices. Every single life I change for the better makes all my effort entirely worth it.
I recently started a website, and I’ve listed a few of my favorite tips/resources at www.plantbasedsaver.com/tips.
As a single father raising two energetic elementary school children, quick and easy meals are necessary. My kids’ favorite meal is a slight modification to Timaree’s Seasoned Black Beans, as described in her excellent cookbook “The Foodie Bar Way.” We all love garlic, so I mince a whole head of garlic and leave out the chipotle due to Faye’s over-sensitivity to spicy food. We then use it for topping brown rice and quinoa.
