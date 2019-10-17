On one October evening every year, witches, ghouls and goblins gather on School Street for spirited fun.
The Wicked Wine Stroll is making its way Downtown next weekend, hosted by the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce, and fun-loving Lodians are invited to come out and join the revelry.
The event works like this: Guests purchase tickets, which include a commemorative wine glass. A map shows participating businesses, where ticket-holders can sample local wines and tasty treats, also included in their ticket.
More than 25 local wineries will be pouring, including R-N-R Vineyards, Heritage Oak Winery, Oak Ridge Winder, GoodMills Family Winery, Viaggio, Imagination Winery and more.
And there’s a new addition this year.
“We’re partnering the Downtown merchants with some of our restaurants and caterers,” said Elisa Bubak, director of communications for the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce.
In the past, merchants have provided their own snacks. This year, eateries including Gypsy Bistro, A Moveable Feast, Charles Place and Hollywood Cafe will be providing signature appetizers to guests.
A new merchant is joining the lineup as well — Postura Collection, which opened over the summer at 15 Downtown Mall.
Each business hosting a winery will be decked out in Halloween fashion, and most will also have special sales for the evening. The merchants compete for best decor. Last year’s winners were Collins Family Funeral Home, Salon Envy, and Sheryl Giles Bridal Couture, Bubak said.
“On top of that, we’re adding a selfie station,” she said.
Located at Post Office Plaza, guests will have the chance to pose for fun photos while wandering along School Street. Visitors can also compete for a raffle prize of a Wine & Roses Spa package — though they must be present to win.
Attendees are encouraged to deck themselves in their Halloween finest for the costume contest.
“Last year, the winners of the costume contest were the Sanderson sisters and the three blind mice,” Bubak said.
Also new this year is a designated restroom, so guests won’t need to travel to the Lodi Transit Station during the event. Instead, a “very fancy” restroom trailer with multiple stalls will be available for ticket holders.
Designated driver tickets are also available. Non-alcoholic tickets include complimentary water or soda at the check-in location, as well as samples of all the appetizers, but not a wine glass.