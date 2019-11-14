Tour of Tempranillo celebrates Lodi’s rich, smooth Spanish wines

The Lodi Tour of Tempranillo is back for its fourth year this weekend. Wine enthusiasts in the area can get a taste of Spanish culture at 13 different wineries taking part in this passport style event. All weekend long, each participating winery will offer free tastings of their best Tempranillos.
Bokisch Vineyards hosted the original event four years ago in celebration of International Tempranillo Day.
“We wanted to showcase the fact that Lodi has over 16 wineries making Tempranillo, and we felt like it was the perfect event to celebrate this wonderful variety,” says Kristine DeBock, Bokisch Vineyards’ wine club manager.
With a reputation for being the “Zinfandel Capital of the World,” events like the Tour of Tempranillo help to showcase Lodi’s lesser known grape varieties.
Although relatively new to Lodi, the educational wine blog Wine Folly ranks Tempranillo as the fourth most-planted grape in the world. Indigenous to Spain, where roughly 88% of the world’s Tempranillo grows, it is most famous in the Rioja and Ribera del Duero wine growing regions.
The Spanish red has gained its true footing in Lodi, according to DeBock. It was widely introduced when Markus Bokisch (co-owner and CEO of Bokisch Vineyards) planted Tempranillo cuttings from Spain in 1999, she says.
“Tempranillo tends to be incredibly rich, smooth, and complex, and Lodi’s Mediterranean climate creates perfect growing conditions for Tempranillo grapes,” DeBock says. “Rich flavors of dark cherry, blackberry, oak, and tobacco are common in many Lodi Tempranillos. It has a wonderful tannic structure and finishes long and luxurious.”
Due to its savory characteristics, Tempranillos are often paired with cured meats, steaks, and grilled vegetables. During the event, Bokisch Vineyards will be featuring side-by-side tastings of their 2015, 2016, and 2017 Tempranillos paired with Spanish tapas. To get the most out of the self-guided Spanish wine tour, be sure to pick up a complimentary guidebook which lists the special offerings of each winery.
Part of the weekend fun includes obtaining a stamp at each winery participants visit. Visitors can then turn in their stamps to enter a raffle, where they will have the chance to win local wines and winery merchandise. The more wineries visited, the more chances participants will have to win.
The following wineries will participate in this year’s Tour of Tempranillo: Bokisch Vineyards, D’Art Winery, Dancing Coyote Wines, Drava Wines, Fields Family Wines, Goodmills Family Winery, Harney Lane Winery, Heritage Oak Winery, McCay Cellars, McConnell Estates, Riaza Wines, Ripken Vineyards & Winery, and St. Amant Winery.
“It is exciting every year to see how much Tempranillo has gained a following in Lodi,” DeBock says. “Tour of Tempranillo allows us to celebrate our Tempranillos with longtime friends while introducing this wonderful wine to the visitors of our wineries.”