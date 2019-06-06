More than 160 people have shown interest in participating in the Frida Kahlo look-alike contest that will be held during the ninth annual Taco Truck Cookoff at Hale Park on June 8.
“We are looking for someone who represents Frida Kahlo and her art and all its different facets,” Lodi Arts Commission Chairman Cathy Metcalf said.
Kahlo was a painter known for her self-portraits, portraits of others and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico.
“She was a prominent Mexican artist. She was very popular with the Hispanic community,” Metcalf said. “She was a very individual-type artist who appealed a lot to the younger generation.”
According to Metcalf, this is the first time the commission has held a look-alike contest during its annual cookoff. After seeing look-alike contests at other events, the commission thought it would be a great way to celebrate Latino culture and arts, Metcalf said.
She hopes that the competition will also shed light on Kahlo, her art and her accomplishments.
Contestants must embody Kahlo’s signature look with their costumes. Kahlo was known for her thick unibrow. She often wore square, embroidered blouses with long, wide skirts and updo hairstyles with elaborate headdresses and jewelry inspired by Tehuana culture.
“She had a unique look, so we’re looking for somebody to dress like that,” Metcalf said.
Entry into the contest is free, and there will be divisions for both adults and youths. The adult winner will receive $100, and the youth winner will receive $50.
Local artists Miguel Aguilar, Jill Lipka and Sandra Vargas will be judging the contest, Metcalf said.
The contest will take place at 2 p.m. at the judges’ stand, and contestants are asked to report to the information booth before 1:45 p.m. for registration. Each contestant will be given a number, and during the contest will line up in numerical order.
Contestants will approach the judges and tell them about their costume before displaying it. Adults will be judged first and youths second. The winners will be announced directly after the contest.
In addition to the look-alike contest, the Taco Truck Cookoff will be bringing back the elements that have made it so popular over the years, including the taco competition.
Guests will be able to sample tacos from at least 10 different taco trucks. This year, there will also be a churro truck that offers coffee drinks and a truck offering vegan and vegetarian tacos.
The event will also feature live entertainment, children’s art activities and a beer garden.
A people’s choice award and a judge’s award will given out at the end of the cookoff, which will be judged by five locals from the community. Entry into the Taco Truck Cookoff is free, and any trucks interested in entering can contact Metcalf through Facebook or call Hutchins Street Square at 209-333-5550.
This year’s sponsors are Walmart and F&M Bank.