Timaree Hagenburger: Making an escape from ‘The Try Trap’

This is a super simple recipe that will be a refreshing accompaniment to your lunch or dinner. It will just take a few minutes to put together and can be enjoyed throughout the week.

Ingredients

2cucumbers*

1 small red/purple onion

2-3 limes, zest from one and about 1⁄4 cup of lime juice

1-2 tablespoons Coconut Aminos*

2 teaspoons rice vinegar, natural (not seasoned*)

2-3 teaspoons sesame seeds, black or white

Dash of black pepper

Garnish — peanuts, chopped small (optional), fresh mint (optional)

Procedure

Thinly slice the cucumber and red onion, and combine in a bowl or large zip-top freezer bag with the remainder of ingredients. Taste for flavor, adding more vinegar, lime juice or coconut aminos as needed. Serve it right away, or let it marinate for several hours.

The Nutrition Professor’s Shop Smart, Prep Smart, Cook Smart, Eat Smart Tips

I prefer the long, organic, English variety of cucumber, though any cucumber will work for this dish.

While reduced sodium soy sauce can be substituted for coconut aminos, I think that it is worth tracking down this ingredient made from the coconut blossom nectar from coconut palms, as it can contain about 70 percent less sodium than soy sauce. Not only does it have a pleasantly sweet flavor, it is also a great option for those with an allergy to soy or gluten. Coconut aminos only contains coconut sap, that has been fermented, and sea salt. It has also become much more widely available. In addition to Coconut Secrets, the brand I first tried, Trader Joe’s now sells one under their brand name. Both provide about 1 g of sugar (no added sugar) and around 90 to 100 mg of sodium per teaspoon. (For reference, soy sauce contains more than 300 mg of sodium per teaspoon!)

Always purchase rice vinegar marked “natural” on the label, as “seasoned” rice vinegar has salt and sugar added to it.

