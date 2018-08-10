Tour of Albariño comes to Lodi wineries this weekend

Legend has it that Albariño grapes were first planted by monks in the region that is now Spain and Portugal in the 12th century.

The white winegrapes made it to Lodi much more recently, but they’re already growing deep roots in a region known for embracing new varietals.

“Our growing climate here in Lodi is similar to that in Spain, where Albariño is from, so it just thrives in this climate,” Ali Colarossi of Estate Crush said.

Kristine DeBock of Bokisch Vineyards agreed, noting that the Lodi area’s warm afternoons and cool nighttime temperatures help wineries produce fantastic Albariños.

It makes Lodi Albariños the “crisp, clean wine” people have come to expect, she said.

Estate Crush and Bokisch Vineyards are just two of the nine different wineries and tasting rooms that will be celebrating this year’s Tour of Albariño this weekend.

“This year is our first year having nine wineries participate, so we’re really excited,” DeBock said.

The event has grown since its first year — not just as the number of participating wineries expands, but also in its scope.

Several of the participating wineries are going all out to offer more of a festive feel this year, DeBock said.

Some are hosting live musicians; others have created food pairings.

“We’re creating our own tapas here,” she said.

It’s an attempt to capture the spirit of the Spanish celebration of wine that their nine-winery tour is based on. The Albariño Wine Festival is held each August in the Galician town of Cambados, one of the Spanish towns known for turning out excellent white wine.

Bokisch Vineyards will offer tasting of Albariño sourced from three different vineyards — Terra Alta, Las Cerezas and Andrus Island — to allow visitors to explore terroir. Tapas will be available as well.

Estate Crush will offer complimentary tasting and discounts on its 2016 Albariño by the case or bottle.

Harney Lane Winery will offer a “sensory Albariño feature” along with complimentary tasting for Tour participants.

Oak Farm Vineyards will have a selection of snacks for purchase and will be pouring its award-winning Albariño and other wines. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch, although the winery requires groups of six or more to make a reservation at www.vinevisit.com.

Paskett Vineyards & Winery has partnered with Cheese Central to create wine and cheese pairings featuring the Iberian wine. Local vendors will set up shop near the historic Langeford Estate during the event.

All nine wineries — including Dancing Coyote, Klinker Brick Winery, Jeremy Wine Co. and Mettler Family Vineyards — will be offering discounts on Albariño purchases as well.

“This year we’re just going that extra mile,” DeBock said.

There are no tickets required; simply show up at the Lodi Wine and Visitors Center or one of the participating wineries during the festival, pick up a free guidebook, and get tasting. Be sure to get your guidebook stamped at each winery you visit. Each stamp is worth a raffle entry.

Dancing Coyote was one of the first local wineries to jump on the new varietal.

“They were one of the first in the area doing Albariño,” tasting room manager Bridget Watson said. And they’ve been involved with the Tour of Albariño since the beginning.

The winery is known for setting trends.

“Our niche is new and interesting varietals,” the winery wrote in the Tour of Albariño guidebook, which is free and available at the nine participating wineries this weekend.

Dancing Coyote is also experimenting with canned wines, although its Albariño is not available in a can yet. Visitors are invited to sample its 2017 Albariño free this weekend, along with paid tasting of the winery’s other offerings.

For Estate Crush, the annual Lodi event holds a special place, just like the Albariño wine it celebrates.

“It’s actually the very first wine that we made here at Estate Crush,” Colarossi said.

The winery, which also works with local grape growers and helps small-production winemakers craft custom wines, has seen more vineyards planting Albariño and other Iberian varietals in recent years. The market is also seeing more demand for Spanish varietals.

“It’s been so much fun being part of the growth,” Colarossi said.