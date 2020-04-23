So. It’s now been 40 days and 40 nights since the stay-at-home order went into effect. We have been flooded with information that changes daily, including horrifying totals of diagnosed cases and deaths, and lost jobs and income.
Forty days and forty nights. The same amount of time Noah and his boatful endured flood rains while God hit the reset button on earth. A lot more time passed before they could leave the Ark, of course, but those initial days must have seemed endless.
It’s getting harder to cope. I’m cranky sometimes. On the other hand, I’m often completely at peace. What I want most is to hug people again, which may not happen for a long time.
I appreciate anything that makes me laugh. Last week, the grocery store cashier grinned and said, “I see you’re sporting the latest in fashions.”
I patted my mask. “Oh, yes, I’m trending. And styling,” I answered, relaxing into his humor, designed I’m sure to yield the exact results he got from his comment.
For a few seconds I felt included instead of isolated. Isn’t it amazing what even a small gesture can do for our spirit? To spontaneously react is addictive because we then want more. But unless we’re out in the world, it doesn’t often happen.
However, there are ways we can be proactive about connecting with one another over the distance we are required to maintain, connections that can bring us smiles and, hopefully, laughter.
Dr. Elizabeth Dorrance Hall wrote an article for Psychology Today titled “Maintaining Relationships While Practicing Social Distancing.” In it she lists some “practical ideas for staving off loneliness in isolation,” which I’m highlighting below:
- Watch a movie or TV show together. Find a friend or family member you are distanced from ... and commit to watching the same show, then calling or texting one another to discuss. (I know a couple who are isolating separately who do this. I thought it was a great idea.)
- Have a date night with another couple. Make dinner and pour some wine, then switch on the video chat to enjoy a meal with another couple. (I imagine this feels awkward at first, but we would get used to it — and it could be a great source of necessary laughter.)
- Start or join a virtual book club. (I’ve been part of the same book club for 25 years. We’ve been talking about doing this, but we’ve all been sluggish about finishing our current read.)
Another article appeared in the online magazine Next Avenue and was authored by Donna Butts, the executive director of Generations United, which gathers people of different ages to work together toward a common purpose. She penned the article, “A Pandemic Is Not the Time to Sever the Ties That Bind.”
Here are some of her ideas for keeping connected:
- Use new and old technology. When separated by distance or disease, technology such as the telephone, social media, Skyping, FaceTime, Zoom, email, texts and others are effective ways to keep young and old who have access connected.
- Share stories and pictures. All intergenerational program participants, especially those in art and culture programs, can share pictures of their art or activities and stories from their daily lives through the mail or by text or phone. (Isn’t it fun to get mail? I think everybody loves that.)
- Teach each other a 20-second song. Children are taught the correct length of time to wash their hands using hard to forget songs like “Baby Shark” and “Happy Birthday.” Other generations have music too, whether it’s the beginning of “Blue Suede Shoes” or “Splish Splash I Was Taking a Bath.” Sing together over the phone or through other technology.
- Check in on each other. A simple phone call can go a long way when someone is feeling alone.
Butts ends with, “Remember, we are stronger together ... even when we need to stay at least six feet apart.”
We don’t know how much longer our isolation flood will continue to keep us at sea. I’m keeping my eye on two doves that are nesting near my house. So far I haven’t seen an olive leaf in their beaks, but I’m positive there’s a new beginning ahead.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.