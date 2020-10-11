Consider this scenario: A 47-year-old man has a heart attack the day before Christmas Eve. He’s sent to a neighboring town’s hospital for further tests. On Christmas Eve he has an angioplasty, which reveals the need for a quadruple bypass.
The doctors push for a speedy surgery — the day after Christmas — telling him he could die of a massive heart attack at any moment. Caught up in fear and believing the doctors, the man agrees.
The surgery is a success. The man recuperates and is upbeat about a full recovery. Then on Valentine’s Day he has another heart attack. He undergoes another angiogram. Not letting the medical team push him into another procedure this time, and needing a second opinion, he takes the films to a different cardiologist.
The resulting discovery was disheartening and maddening. One of the bypasses was put in on the wrong side of the worst blockage. The mammary artery (the best, strongest source of bypass repair) was used on two areas of minor blockages. The fact that the cardiac team didn’t attempt an angioplasty upon seeing the blockages the first time was a mistake, the new doctor said, in rare candor. They at least should have tried.
After that the lies started. The head of the initial cardiology unit told the man they had done the wrong-side surgery on purpose, that they always intended to go back and “rotor rooter” it. He physically restrained his wife from leaping across the desk at his blatant lies.
The surgeon who did the bypass wouldn’t answer any questions. After 10 minutes of the patient futilely looking for answers, the surgeon asked what it was he wanted.
His wife said, “We want you to treat every patient as if they’re the person you love most in this world.” The surgeon nodded very slightly.
Because the man worked for a great company, he didn’t lose any pay during his recuperation, which meant he couldn’t claim financial losses. Several lawyers said if he died within 10 years, his wife could file suit for pain and suffering.
He lived 101⁄2 years.
They were good, productive years, but his life had probably been shortened. He would never have the answer to that question.
I know so many details of this man’s story because he was my husband. What I learned during that time was to always get a second opinion for any serious diagnosis, and also how to be an advocate — for myself and family members and friends. They are lessons I would’ve preferred not to learn the hard way.
An AARP article written by Kimberly Rae Miller says, “Consider this: A 2015 study of nearly 7,000 people found that seeking a second opinion led to changes in the course of treatment for approximately 37 percent of patients and changes in diagnosis for 15 percent. If there’s a better than 1 in 3 chance that your doctor’s first instinct isn’t necessarily the best way forward, don’t you owe it to yourself to examine all your opinions for treatment?”
“Getting a second opinion is good medical practice,” notes R. Ruth Linden, president of the Tree of Life Health Advocates in San Francisco, which helps patients navigate the health care system. “Medical knowledge is always changing.”
When should you seek a second opinion? According to Miller, “Do this any time you’ve been given a diagnosis that could have serious implications” or if you aren’t getting a diagnosis at all.
What effect does asking for a second opinion have on your relationship with your own doctor? According to Dr. Jerome Groopman in a WebMD article, “I feel very strongly that any time a patient raises the issue ... a physician should welcome and endorse it.”
Groopman also advises that you tell your doctor about getting a second opinion. “One, you need all the medical records and any pathology slides or other test results to give to whoever is giving the second opinion. Two, you want the experts to discuss in an open way what the areas of agreement and disagreement are. If you don’t tell your doctor because you’re afraid you’re going to insult him, it’s hard to get the records together and communicate.”
He also recommends that you see someone at a different institution, because the culture of every institution varies, so you may get a new point of view, an even more relevant one. This can lead to access to new treatments.
While researching, I found consensus from the various article writers. The first is not to worry about offending your doctor by asking for a second opinion. The second is not to feel railroaded into making an instant decision (unless it’s trauma, of course). If you explore all of your options, you will be happier with the results.
Speaking as someone who didn’t know about these things before I was faced with them, I can tell you that regrets are hard to live with. Knowing you did your best isn’t.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.