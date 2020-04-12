“Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true.” This familiar quotation can be traced back to Aesop’s Fables, starting around 600 B.C. as an oral tradition then translated into the written word three centuries after his death.
I should have heeded Aesop’s cautionary advice. But, no. Instead I said aloud to myself in early March, “One week. I just need a week without any obligations or even social events. Then I can get caught up on things I’ve put off for ages.”
I’d uttered a wish I never thought could come true. However, it not only came true — obviously — but ballooned. This column will be published on Day 25 of the stay-at-home order, with no end date in sight.
I’ve been to the grocery store twice, taken cookies as far as the front porch of my son’s family, and been for walks in my neighborhood. That’s it.
I’m not complaining. In fact, I feel lucky. I’m safe and healthy.
Everyone in this country is experiencing this pandemic differently. Personally. I can’t and won’t make blanket statements about how to survive this event. We are each living the truth of our own situation.
All I can do is follow orders and pray for those who are struggling financially, physically and emotionally, who have become temporary teachers to their children, who are losing sleep over the what-ifs of the future.
And because I feel an obligation to fulfill the wish I so casually asked for, I’m keeping busy by doing all those things I needed the time to accomplish — and then some.
It feels good, filling bags with donations and sorting out clutter. Because I’ve gone deep, into drawers and cubbies no one sees but me, I’ve discovered treasures, too, ones that are helping me cope, like the draft of a letter I wrote to my son upon his high school graduation, and some letters from my then-boyfriend, who later became my husband.
Photos I haven’t seen in years have me sitting on the floor and reliving moments of long ago. A hatbox of cards and letters that I keep as affirmations beckoned, too, reminding me of what’s important — connection and love.
My mom, gone more than 30 years now, wrote amazing letters. My oldest best friend has continued that tradition for the 50-plus years of our friendship. I’ve enjoyed those journeys back in time that their letters are providing me now. I’m so happy I kept them.
Our lives will return to normal eventually — the “new normal” — with some changes, I imagine. Perhaps some new habits will have been established in the meantime, like spending more time as a family playing board games and riding bikes. Like keeping in touch with our elderly friends and relatives who could use a little perking up.
This crisis has brought people’s kindness and generosity into the open, their giving spirit, as they invite others by example to participate, whether it’s making masks or making sure food gets to those in dire need. God bless you all.
So go ahead, make a wish. Who knows what might happen?
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.