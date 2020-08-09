It’s said that everyone has one book in them. If you’ve reached AARP’s membership age, chances are you’ve toyed with the idea of writing a book. If so, how should you go about it?
The two questions I’ve been asked most in my 40-book career are where do I get my ideas and how did I get started? The internet can provide lots of answers, but I can give you dreamers a jumping-off point to get you going:
1. You’ve probably heard that you should write what you know. Where’s the fun in that, I ask? One of my greatest pleasures has been learning about a profession I know nothing about or a place I haven’t visited. Or tackling an issue I haven’t experienced. Doing personal interviews is a big perk in the writing business.
Plots grow from tiny seeds that you nurture, one word at a time. Yes, you should write about what you know, but also what you love and respect as a reader. If you decide to write a romance novel (the bestselling genre) because it looks easy, remember that just because something is easy to read doesn’t mean it’s easy to write.
2. Do you want to sell your work or write for your own pleasure? Most authors will remind you that after you’ve sold your first book — a total labor of love — it then becomes your career. You will look at the process differently because you have to write what your editor and publisher say will sell.
Does that mean compromising your personal creativity? Maybe. To a degree. But if you believe every word you write is golden, and you won’t listen to the editor’s advice, you won’t make that second sale, which means your career will be frozen at the starting gate.
Keeping an open mind to suggestions is necessary. You have to choose your battles — meaning, don’t nitpick. Give in on the small stuff and offer a compromise on the issues that matter most to you. Publishing is a business. There’s always a bottom line.
3. You need to know the market. Where would you fit? Genre fiction will always be bought and read. That includes romance, science fiction, fantasy, mystery, westerns, action/adventure, horror, and thrillers, plus all their subcategories.
All of these genres have at their core an unwritten contract between the writer and the reader. This reader expectation varies by genre. In romance, the plot is about the growing and monogamous relationship between one man and one woman, and a happy/satisfying ending.
Sci-fi and fantasy readers expect you to build believable worlds. Mystery and thriller readers love being dropped into a maze of discovery, with twists and turns and red herrings.
Readers love series. They enjoy seeing the same core characters again and again, as they become old friends but put in new situations with each book. Think about that when you’re plotting. That’s not to say a stand-alone novel won’t sell, but creating amazing protagonists will have readers clamoring for more stories.
Review the New York Times and USA Today bestseller lists for a broad look at what’s selling. Remember that a current trend may disappear before you could write a book and send it out to agents, or find a way to publish online. So, focus on themes that survive the test of time.
4. Learn to love research but don’t get buried in it. I’ve known too many people who’ve stalled their careers because they delay what they’re supposed to do: Sit down and write. Even if it’s bad stuff. Just get it written then fix it later.
I love revision. If you think of it as re-visioning your story after the first draft is done and you know how it turns out, you will discover depths in your plot and characters that take the story to a place that enchants the readers.
Being of AARP age brings advantages to the writing process. You have life experience, wisdom and a sense of history. You know that it’s best to finish what you start.
Rely on these advantages to study the market, research how to write and publish, and share your work with someone who isn’t just going to say “I liked it” but instead says why — and who will also be honest about what didn’t work for them.
The priceless benefit of writing is that you can work any time. Characters will plant themselves in your brain and talk to you. Listen to them. Enjoy your new friends.
I guarantee it’s an incredible journey.
(A helpful source: novel-writing-help.com/genre-fiction.html.)
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.