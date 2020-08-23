Are you considering leaving your long-time home because it’s become too large for your needs? Maybe you’re only living downstairs now. Maybe the constant maintenance is too much work for you — and too expensive. Perhaps the mere thought of going through the process of selling and moving has you curling up into the fetal position, your thumb in your mouth.
You are not alone. It’s a common worry-out-loud issue as we reach a certain age.
But one of the biggest factors in not wanting to move is the stress of starting over in a new community at a time when community means the most, offering familiarity and comfort.
Perhaps you could consider options that might not have occurred to you before — or maybe these options weren’t even on the table because of our state and local laws. However, there have been some changes this year. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a few new laws that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, but will end in 2025.
State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, authored Senate Bill 330, which is the base for Assembly Bill 68, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and co-authored by Sen. Skinner. Its main purpose is to streamline the creation of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, also known as backyard cottages or “granny flats” — a term that needs to disappear, in my opinion. Not that anyone is asking me ...
“California currently ranks 49th in the nation of housing units per capita,” writes Sen. Skinner. “This extreme scarcity has led to a median home price of more than $610,000 — far higher than many Californians can afford.”
If adding an ADU appeals to you, you’ll find tons of information online. There are too many variables to explain them all here, but I do want to offer ideas you might consider in order to stay in your property but have it be better suited to your current needs.
The list of the types of ADUs below comes from an AARP article by Joe Eaton in April 2020:
- Detached: Backyard cottage.
- Attached: Addition to existing home, with separate entrance and kitchen.
- Interior (upper level): Attic apartment.
- Interior (lower level): Basement apartment.
- Above garage: Addition that serves as an apartment over the garage.
- Garage conversion: An attached or detached garage made into an apartment.
From the same article comes this list of ADU benefits, the stats provided by the results of an AARP survey of Americans 50 and older who would consider an ADU. Here are the benefits people are looking for:
- 84%: Provide a home for a loved one in need of care.
- 83%: Provide housing for relatives or friends.
- 79%: Have a space for guests.
- 67%: Increase the value of their home.
- 64%: Help them feel safer with someone living nearby.
- 60%: Create a place for a caregiver to stay.
- 53%: Provide extra income from renting to a tenant.
Two families and their individual choices were highlighted in the Eaton article. One couple in their 80s had lived in their house for 50 years and didn’t want to move. They decided to build a 500-square-foot addition that cost $158,000 to build, and their daughter moved in. She helps them when needed, and knows they may need much more help as time passes.
“I don’t want them to go into assisted living,” the daughter says. “This way, they would be able to stay at home. I could check on them every day. I feel very lucky.”
The second story tells about a man who wanted to downsize. He sold his home to his son, but the father couldn’t find a condo he liked. So the son built a detached 800-square-foot ADU for his dad, costing around $350,000 and built on ground level for the possibility of health needs later.
Sometimes they see each other frequently, sometimes not. But the bonus has been “a whole new level of interaction with the grandchildren.” And the son has several friends who are planning to build an ADU, too.
The rules and regulations for this kind of construction is different everywhere. If you’re thinking you might want to build a cottage and use it as an Airbnb, you may not be allowed to. Eaton adds, “Some communities will allow rentals only if the owner lives on site, and some may not be rented at all and must be used by a family member or caregiver.”
Remember, you only have until 2025, based on the law as it stands now. If you’re interested in an ADU, AARP has free resources available. Visit aarp.org.adu.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.