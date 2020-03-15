My first car was a Chevy Corvair convertible my mom let me share. Even though Ralph Nader declared Corvairs “Unsafe at Any Speed,” I loved that car. I mean, I L-O-V-E-D it. When you’re 16 and a surfer girl in a southern California beach town, it’s the perfect vehicle.
Dashboards were uncomplicated then: speedometer, odometer, a few gauges, a radio, and maybe a clock.
Today, lights, bells and whistles alert us to everything the driver may need to know. I expect someday I’ll climb in behind the wheel and Siri will say, “You have gained three pounds. Maybe you should walk instead ... Just sayin’.”
I figure I’ll need to replace my car in the next few years. But every time I get into a friend’s newer model, I recoil from the array before me.
Most of it seems distracting at a time when I’m aiming for simpler, which is why a Next Avenue article by Bart Astor, “4 Car Safety Features Worth the Cost,” caught my eye.
I’m interested in safety features, even though statistically seniors have good driving records, at least until age 80. We tend to drive fewer miles and with more care.
However, seniors aren’t buying many of the safety add-ons. Higher-end cars often come with them as standard, but the $1,500 to $2,500 that add-ons currently cost is a deterrent to many.
So, price is one reason people aren’t adding them. What else? According to Astor, “many avoid them because the technology is unfamiliar and confusing — and often distracting and annoying.”
David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation, notes, “Voice-command functions found in new in-vehicle technology are intended to help drivers by keeping their eyes and attention on the road.
“Unfortunately,” Yang continues, “the complexities and poor design of some of these systems could cause more harm for older drivers instead of helping them.”
On the other hand, Greg Kopt at CARiD, an expert in automotive parts and accessories, says, “Embrace it! Trust the technology. Advanced technology has reduced collisions and injuries.”
Kopt also advises us to “take the time to learn about (our car’s features) and to practice ... Read the owner’s manual and take advantage of ... meeting the ‘delivery specialist’ who instructs new owners before they leave the showroom.”
Here are Astor’s four recommended safety features to consider as add-ons:
- Automatic Emergency Braking, which recognizes the distance from a vehicle or a pedestrian ahead and, in an urgent situation, will either apply additional braking power for optimum performance or automatically stop the car. Although not foolproof, it’s definitely a value-added protection.
- Blind Spot Detection uses radar sensors to alert the driver when another vehicle is approaching on either side. Lights illuminate on the side mirrors and a warning chime sounds. This is especially important for drivers who can’t easily turn their heads quickly.
- Lane Departure Warning uses sensors, too, notifying the driver visually and with a beep when the vehicle leaves its lane. It’s especially valuable with long drives where fatigue and drowsiness are factors.
- Adaptive Cruise Control is an enhancement to normal cruise control where the speed you set will automatically adjust to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.
According to Astor, “a recent Wall Street journal article says we can expect to see larger electronic displays, making the technology more accessible and easier to read.”
I’m all for that.
Much of the responsibility for our road safety comes down to one important factor: ourselves.
A Costco Connection article, “Safe Seniors: Ageless advice for older drivers,” lists helpful ideas from Allan F. Williams, former chief scientist for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety:
- Double up. Senior passengers help spot hazards and reduce wrong turns.
- Rein yourself in. Know your limits — whether distance, speed, weather or time of day — and obey them.
- Take rest stops.
- Use 80 as a benchmark. At this age, crash rates start climbing and dementia can enter the picture. Alzheimer’s and related conditions affect only 2 percent of the population at 75. But by 85, that figure jumps to 50 percent.
- Be willing to make the tough choice. When irreversible physical or mental disabilities finally render driving impractical or dangerous, take a deep breath and give up the keys. It’s the courageous and sensible thing to do.
Need more info? Go to www.nia.nih.gov/health/older-drivers.
By the way, Ralph Nader was right. The engine from my mom’s Corvair dropped onto the street while she was at a stop sign. We discovered the engine was attached by only three bolts.
Unsafe, indeed.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.