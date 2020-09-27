If you read this column’s headline and decide it isn’t relevant to you, please take a moment to consider people you know who might be in desperate need of this information. Passing on this news might give you hero status with someone.
Stephanie Overman writes in a Next Avenue article that “the Department of Veterans Affairs is about to increase the scope of its program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers to include eligible veterans who suffered serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975. Benefits of the program include monthly stipends, medical training and health insurance.”
The original program covered only veterans who left the service after Sept. 11, 2001. Now, eligible vets of all eras will be covered. Starting Oct. 1, caregivers of veterans who served during the Vietnam War and earlier will be eligible, provided by the VA.
A new AARP article says the new version “broadens eligibility by expanding what is considered a “serious injury” to include illness and disease. Veterans are required to have a single or combined service-connected disability rating of 70 percent and require personal care for a minimum of six continuous months to qualify.”
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie says, “This will allow our most vulnerable to stay home with their loved ones for as long as possible.”
Overman writes, “Vietnam veterans often suffer health problems that make them especially vulnerable to serious illness if they contract COVID-19. A lot of veterans have comorbidity, more than one chronic disease or condition.” Which has led to a lot of worry by spouses about putting their spouse into a VA facility during the pandemic.
Vietnam Veterans of America President John Rowan says, “With the pandemic casting a cloud over nursing homes and congregate living facilities, the trust in institutional elder care has been rocked to the core.” Staying at home seems to be the best idea.
What are the benefits to the new Caregiver Act? According to Overman, “caregivers will be eligible to receive up to $2,800 a month for aiding veterans who require assistance with ... activities of daily living, which includes help with bathing, dressing, feeding and getting in and out of bed.”
Other aspects of the program include the following:
- Access to health care benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA.
- Caregiver education and training.
- Financial assistance, lodging and travel expenses for a caregiver when traveling with the veteran to receive care.
- Mental health services and counseling.
- Up to 30 days of respite care a year.
How does one apply to the PCAFA? According to the AARP article, once VA Secretary Wilkie certifies to Congress that the VA’s new caregiver information technology system is fully implemented, the first phase of veterans may begin their applications in October.
The caregiver and service member need to fill out a joint application (www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/10-10CG.pdf). Forms and supporting documents may be provided in person to any VA medical center’s caregiver support coordinator or be mailed to: Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, Health Eligibility Center, 2957 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30329-1647.
Is this program perfect? No, but it can help a whole lot. Linda Spoonster Schwartz, a special adviser to the VVA, and Charles G. Byers, VVA’s advocate chair for veterans’ health care warn, in the Next Avenue article, that “caregivers who apply will find the program complicated.” To which my brain says, “Well, of course. It’s a government program.”
But to gain all those benefits seems worth the effort for those very hard working, loving caregivers of our country’s veterans.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.