I have written about this before, but it is really important to highlight again as the weather is heating up. Please take extra precautions to protect your animals when the temperature climbs above 90 degrees. Extreme heat can trigger a sequence of events that can lead to death if not stopped in time.
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion can happen to both dogs and cats. It is seen more frequently in canines, and is more common in those with short noses, older pets, younger pets or those with underlying health issues.
Signs start with panting and pacing. Over time a pet will become depressed, weak, dizzy and disoriented. Sometimes there is vomiting and/or diarrhea. Sometimes there is gastric distention or bloating. This can also lead to stomach twisting, a surgical emergency.
As the body temperature climbs there is a risk of brain damage. Overheating can progress to shock, coma and ultimately death.
As a pet owner there are several things you can do to protect your companions:
• Keep your pets indoors as much as possible when the weather climbs above 90 degrees. If you must keep your companions outdoors, provide a shaded area. Any insulation will help to keep this area cool; a dog house will help to protect from the elements. Misters and fan can also be very beneficial. There are new types of synthetic bedding that stay cool, and special water bowls that stay cool. (Please see In the Company of Dogs, Fosters and Smith, Petco, PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, Robinson’s Feed, etc.)
• Make sure your buddy has fresh water at all times. Adding ice to the water helps to keep it cooler as well.
• Walk or exercise your pet in the early morning or in the evening once it has cooled down. Do not let your buddy walk on hot pavement and other surfaces that can cause burns to his or her foot pads.
• If you do see your dog or cat in distress that seems heat related, try to cool them down right away with cool water in the tub or using a hose. Once you have done this, contact your veterinarian or the nearest emergency clinic. They will usually want to start intravenous fluids and other treatments depending on how ill your pet is.
The most important thing that you can do in this moment is act quickly. Minutes count in preventing brain damage and reviving your companion.
I wish all of you a happy and safe summer.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.