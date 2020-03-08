When we think of characters or drawings of dogs, it is common to see them with bones. It is even embedded in nostalgic song lyrics. You can probably still hear yourself singing the nursery rhyme you learned as a child: “Knick-knack, Paddywhack, give a dog a bone, this old man came rolling home.” It predates to a time when there weren’t pet store foods prepared for animals that were age, breed, and lifestyle specific.
Cooking also triggers a feeling of warmth and home. We associate home-cooked meals with family. Food is love.
Therefore it is also natural that many people would want to cook for their pets. It’s also convenient to give them some of what you are eating.
And they want it. Rarely will a self-respecting dog turn away meat.
However, from the ER side of it, I can tell you that feeding foods that are spicy or high in fat — or bones themselves — can be extremely risky and potentially life-threatening. Dogs are not garbage disposals, and especially small dogs as they age can be very frail.
I have had multiple clients who have fed their pets the grease from their barbecue — or even rotten meat that they didn’t feel was fit for their own consumption, but thought was OK to give to a dog.
Animals are very prone to pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas often caused by eating foods that are spicy or high in fat. Even if they have eaten a food routinely, as they age they are less able to handle it. Their symptoms look like food poisoning and include vomiting, diarrhea, pain, not eating, lethargy, bloating and more.
Care generally includes hospitalization on intravenous fluids, pain medication and other digestive drugs. Most patients rebound, but it can be deadly.
If dogs are overfed, they can become bloated. This can lead to other problems such as a stomach twist. This is life-threatening and requires surgery to fix, and it can happen quickly. Dogs that are deep-chested — such as great Danes and German shepherds — are typically at risk.
A gastric dilation volvulus or GDV may not be apparent until symptoms are severe and a canine is near death. Generally a dog will seem very restless, will gag but not vomit, drool and eventually bloat. Because the stomach is high up under the ribs in a large dog, bloating may not be apparent.
Overeating can also lead to constipation and/or a bowel blockage.
And bones themselves can cause multiple problems. This includes bones, raw hides, antlers, and chews that you can buy at the pet store. They can cause teeth to break and damage gums. They can tear the lining of the intestine and even cause perforations. They can also result in obstructions.
The only bones I recommend are ones that easily digest, like edible Nylabones, or ones that are cookies, like Mother Hubbard. Even some of the dental bones like Greenies can cause problems if large pieces are swallowed whole.
Home-prepared meals are often not nutritionally balanced. Over time, this can cause issues with metabolism and organ function, as well as development. Home-prepared meals are often not as good for dental care because there is no crunching.
There are foods that you can cook and add your own meat to, such as Happy Dog, that are nutritionally balanced. The website www.balanceit.com will look at a diet you are cooking and suggest supplements if needed. If you opt to do this, be prepared to brush your buddy’s teeth routinely to prevent dental disease.
Your veterinarian is the best person to discuss diets for your companions. Remember that any diet change should be done slowly over two weeks for optimum transition.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.