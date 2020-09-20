The smoky air not only affects us, it affects our animals as well.
Like humans, animals can inhale particles in the air, which can then collect in the lungs. There they can create a multitude of problems, including but not limited to inflammation, infection and mucus production. It can limit respiratory capacity and function. It can trigger other secondary health problems such as asthma.
If at all possible, it is best to keep your pets indoors only for now. Do not have them do strenuous outdoor exercise, because this will increase their respiratory rate and in turn increase the amount of air they inhale.
A HEPA air filtration system is a good idea for everyone in the household. These standalone units can be purchased at places like Costco, CVS, Target, etc. They cover a specific square footage of your home and help to purify the air by absorbing particles.
Drinking water is also a concern. Many of you have experienced ash collecting on cars, outdoor furniture, etc. Well, those particles are also landing in outdoor water bowls. Ingesting this toxic material creates its own havoc on your animal’s bodies and can result in significant illness.
Please change your outside water at least daily, and more often if possible. Please monitor your pets closely for any abnormalities such as low energy, low appetite, vomiting, diarrhea or other changes. Seek immediate care with any issues.
It’s also a good idea to bathe your outdoor pets, and your pets that go outside frequently. This will remove the soot and ash. Many pets groom themselves often, and this is another way that they can ingest the harmful particles.
With all that is going on, many animals are becoming displaced. Please microchip all of your pets and make sure the contact information is current. Have a collar on all of your pets. On larger dogs, it is a good idea to use a canvas collar and write your phone number in large numerals so that it can be seen from a distance. Take pictures of your pets so that if they become lost you have a current photo.
I wish safety for all of you and pray that the fires will stop soon. Kudos to our heroes who are working to end the burning.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.