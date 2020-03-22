While humans are the only ones currently at risk from COVID-19, some coronavirus strains can affect animals. There are two types of coronavirus in dogs.
Coronavirus CCoV group 1 has existed in dogs worldwide for many years, and doesn’t affect people. It is a highly contagious infection that is more common in puppies, and tends to affect the gastrointestinal tract. It is usually a short-lived illness. It is not the same virus as SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 in people.
Coronavirus CCoV group 1 is spread among dogs similar to parvovirus — by oral contact with fecal material. Dogs can also become infected by sharing food from contaminated food bowls or licking a dog that is ill.
It is more common in crowded, contaminated conditions. Canines can shed this disease for six months after infection. Flies are thought to be a vector for both CCoV and parvo.
Symptoms of CCoV are usually mild in dogs. Symptoms include diarrhea that often smells fetid and may be orange or bloody, lethargy, vomiting, and a decreased appetite. Puppies can also have internal parasites and/or parvo at the same time, making the illness much more severe. Other puppies may not have any symptoms at all.
An antibody titer can be sent out but is not commonly done. Other illnesses like parvo and internal parasites can be ruled out.
There is no specific treatment for CCoV. Care is aimed at supporting the dog’s physical health with intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration, deworming, providing medications to help with diarrhea, and trying to stimulate appetite.
Some patients do die from this illness, but not as commonly as with parvo.
There is a vaccine for CCoV, which is commonly included in a vaccine for parvo and distemper. It is given to puppies starting at 8 to 9 weeks of age, and is boostered every three weeks until 4 months of age. It is boostered again at a year, and then given every three years over the long term.
I recommend keeping puppies indoors only until they are 4 months old and have received all of their puppy vaccines.
There is also a type of coronavirus that affects the respiratory tract in dogs: canine respiratory coronavirus. This one is similar to the illness that affects cattle.
It was discovered in England in 2003 and affects dogs throughout Europe and in Japan. It is also present in the U.S. and Canada. It is one of several illnesses that can appear like kennel cough.
CRCoV is more of a problem when dogs are housed closely together. It can occur at any age and in any breed. It is highly contagious and is spread by dog-to-dog contact, but there is no evidence it can infect other animals or humans.
Most canines have a mild case with symptoms of coughing, sneezing and nasal discharge. Occasionally some will have a fever. Some dogs may not have any symptoms at all. A small group will progress to pneumonia.
The illness usually resolves in a few weeks and is thought to shed for three weeks. Your veterinarian can run a respiratory panel that can be sent out to the lab.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for CRCoV. Therapy is supportive care based on the severity of signs and other lab work. Dogs should be isolated due to the highly contagious nature of this disease.
Surfaces and objects should be disinfected to help prevent the spread of CRCoV.
There is currently no vaccine for this strain of coronavirus. A small percentage of dogs will die from this illness.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.