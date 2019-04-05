On Saturday, some unique visitors will be roaring under Lodi’s Arch.
Locked’n Lodi, presented by TRIco, DicE Magazine and V-Twin Visionary, will be bringing a collection of about 70 custom motorcycles and vans to Downtown Lodi, along with vendors and a beer garden.
“Doing a show has been something on my mind for two to three years now,” organizer Jimmy Dean Horn said.
Horn, who works for DicE Magazine, moved to Los Angeles a few years ago from Brooklyn, New York. Before he moved, whenever he’d visit Los Angeles for work, friends would point him toward some of Southern California’s best motorcycle shows.
“I had this image in my mind of what all of these shows were when I was in Brooklyn,” he said.
When he finally got to go, he said, the shows were amazing — but not at all what he’d imagined.
With his connections in the motorcycle community, he decided to try and put together his own show, and Locked’n Lodi was born.
Part of Horn’s reasoning for choosing Lodi was the location. Southern California has a lot of motorcycle shows, but there aren’t a lot of them in the central part of the state, he said.
But Horn’s father also lives here in Lodi, and Horn has been visiting him for a week here, a weekend there for 20 years now.
“I have a good time every time I’m here,” he said. “It’s kind of a picturesque town.”
And, with its Downtown business district, just the kind of venue he’d pictured for his own motorcycle show.
A lot of shows aren’t truly part of their community, Horn said. One show in Orange County is off on the edge of town, where few will stumble across it unless they know it’s there. Others are indoors, in warehouses.
“You’re not going to have any locals coming around the corner and being surprised by a motorcycle show,” he said.
Downtown Lodi, on the other hand, is welcoming Horn’s show right in the center of town — with a few caveats, such as that bikers are not permitted to wear their club colors.
While the show will have a beer garden serving up 805 Beer and drinks made with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, there won’t be any food vendors. Horn hopes that attendees — whether gearheads or admirers — will patronize the restaurants in Downtown instead.
Along with the dozens of custom bikes and vans will be 25 vendors selling everything from motorcycle accessories and magazines to stained glass, turquoise jewelry and carefully curated vintage clothing.
And the Lodi Community Art Center at 110 W. Pine St. is featuring some motorcycle-themed artwork in the gallery this weekend.
“Hopefully what all this does is kind of sheds light on who we are as people. Bikers are people, too,” Horn said.
The after party is also designed to give back to Lodi. Horn is inviting bikers and others to Know Place, a Victor bar.
“I love that bar,” he said, citing the atmosphere, pool tables and impressive liquor inventory.
With the after party going late into the night, he hopes visitors will stay the night, then return to Downtown to go shopping, go winetasting, or visit some of Lodi’s other venues the next day.
“I kind of want people to stay the weekend,” he said.
Horn, a motorcycle collector himself — “Hoarder, maybe,” in his words — will be bringing his 1976 Shovelhead to the show.
“It’s had some cosmetic changes, but it’s relatively stock,” he said.
He’d hoped to bring a 1947 Knucklehead to the show, but all the bikes must be in running condition and his transmission died just days ago. Along with the two vintage choppers, he has a Honda project bike and a couple of dirt bikes.
He and his fiancee also traveled across the country in their van, with their two dogs in tow.
“Motorcycles have changed my life for the better,” Horn said.
It goes beyond work and a hobby, he added — his bikes have helped get him through rough times and make the good times better.
He hopes the community will turn out to check out Locked’n Lodi so he can share that passion.
Organizers are hoping for a clear day on Saturday, though the forecast recently flipped from sun to showers.
“It’s gonna happen rain or shine,” Horn said.