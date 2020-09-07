If you’re fascinated by seeing how people lived in Northern California during times past, a new book coming out on Sept. 7 may catch your eye.
“Images of America: Groveland and Big Oak Flat” showcases this history of the two towns between Lodi and Yosemite, with images spotlighting the original Me-Wuk residents, early settlers, the Hetch Hetchy project that dominated the area between 1915 and 1935, and daily life from the Gold Rush to the late 1960s and early 1970s.
With more than 200 photos and tidbits about the area’s past compiled by the Southern Tuolumne County Historical Society, the new title joins dozens of others from the region, including “Past & Present: Galt,” released by Dan Tarnasky and the Galt Area Historical Society last September. Tarnasky graduated from Galt High School and California State University, Sacramento with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Tarnasky’s book includes more than 160 photos of Galt, from its early days before 1900 to the middle of the last century to today. Pages feature historical images of Galt High School, the F&M Bank branch, the former Galt Frostie, Brewster’s building, and other notable locations, along with modern photos of each site.
Tarnasky also authored “Images of America: Galt,” which was released in 2017.
And Lodi, too, has been featured in the “Images of America” series, with two titles edited by Ralph A. Clark, “Images of America: Lodi” and “Lodi: 1945-2005,” the latter co-edited by the Lodi Historical Society, each featuring more than 200 historical photos of the city.
Lodians can also purchase a collection of postcards featuring some of the photos used in the two books.
Other regional titles from Arcadia Publishing and its History Press imprint that local history buffs might find interesting include:
- “Towns of the Sacramento River Delta” by Philip Pezzaglia
- “Isleton” by Bruce Crawford
- “Rio Vista Through Time” by Philip Pezzaglia
- “Wineries of the Gold Country” by Sarah Lunsford
- “Breweries of the Gold Country” by R. Scott Baxter and Kimberly J. Wooten
- “Lost Restaurants of Sacramento and their Recipes” by Maryellen Burns and Keith Burns
- “Jackson” by Deborah Colleen Cook
- “Amador Central Railroad” by Deborah Colleen Cook
- “Haunted Hotels of the California Gold Country” by Nancy K. Williams
- “Abandoned Northern California” by Joanna Kalafatis
- “Mather Field” by Special Collections of the Sacramento Public Library
- “Riverboats of Northern California” by Paul C. Trimble
- “True Tales of the Sacramento Delta” by Philip Pezzaglia
- “Italians of San Joaquin County” by the Pacific Italian Alliance and Ralph A. Clark
- “Italians of the Gold Country” by Carolyn Frequila
- “Filipinos in Stockton” by Dr. Dawn Mabalon, Rico Reyes, the Little Manila Foundation and the Stockton Chapter of the Filipino American Historical Society
- “The Chinese Community of Stockton” by Sylvia Sun Minnick
- “Locke and the Sacramento Delta Chinatowns” by Lawrence Tom, Brian Tom and the Chinese American Museum of Northern California
For more information and a full list of regional titles, as well as information on how to become an author with Arcadia Publishing, visit www.arcadiapublishing.com.