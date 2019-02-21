Mark Preston will entertain at Hutchins Street Square

Singing and entertaining are a family tradition for Mark Preston.
“My mom was a singer, and she just kind of passed the baton,” he said.
Growing up in South Bend, Indiana, near Notre Dame University, Preston’s mother was an in-demand wedding singer and his sister helped to design the mural “The Word of Life” — aka Touchdown Jesus — at the stadium. His brother Tom and sister Charlotte both sing, too.
Preston got his start like they did, singing at weddings — but he had bigger ambitions. That drive took him from singing at a restaurant and in the Air Force to touring with queen of comedy Phyllis Diller and spending eight years pop vocal group The Lettermen.
Now, Preston will be visiting Lodi with an entertaining early evening of several different styles of music, storytelling and audience interaction.
“We break down that fourth wall,” Preston said. “I try to give them a show that I would like to go see.”
Opportunity knocked for Preston when he was serving in the Air Force. He started out as a Russian linguist, but had the opportunity to transfer to the Air Force Band. He spent the next few years singing with a 16-piece big band based in Omaha.
Tennessee Ernie Ford, a huge radio and television star and an Air Force veteran himself, was a close friend of Gen. Russell Dougherty, the base commander. When Dougherty threw a party and asked Preston and his band to perform, he caught Ford’s ear.
Ford came over during a break in the music to pay his compliments.
“He said, ‘What do you want to do when you get out?’”
Preston, star-struck, said he wanted to sing in Las Vegas.
“I can’t help you,” he remembers Ford saying.
Preston worried he’d insulted the star, so during another break later in the evening, he sought him out and apologized.
Ford said he wasn’t insulted, but there was a problem with what Preston had said: “You’re thinking too small, son.”
So Preston thought bigger. In 1975, he was honored as the Air Force’s top vocalist. He then toured with Tops in Blue, the top performers in the Air Force Band.
While he did end up performing in Las Vegas, he also kept in touch with Ford and jumped at the chance to perform on television when he could.
That eventually led to a full-time gig on “The Bob Braun Show” — a huge Cincinnati-based variety show broadcast to eight major cities. The show featured guests like Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, Red Skelton, Rosie Clooney, Jay Leno and Dick Clark.
The show was hosted, unsurprisingly, by Bob Braun.
“I was his Ed McMahon,” Preston said.
Everything was live, so Preston sang a couple of songs each show between acts and interviews. Even the commercials were live, and Preston often found himself filling 60 seconds with chatter about spaghetti or other products.
“It was an unbelievable show. It was a tremendous, tremendous show,” he said. “If you were playing anywhere in that Oh-Indy-Ucky area, you played that show.”
It was on the show that Preston made two major connections with guests: Phyllis Diller and The Lettermen.
When Diller needed an opening act for a local show, the owner of the night club called up “The Bob Braun Show” and asked for a connection.
The television producer suggested Preston. Diller gave him a shot.
“I’m the luckiest man walking God’s green earth. I’ve always been in the right place at the right time with what the producer was looking for,” he said.
Preston ended up opening shows in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, which blossomed into three years of touring with Diller and a 30-year friendship. She helped him build his skills at patter between songs, and pushed him to fill longer and longer sets. And like Ford, she pushed him to set his sights higher.
“I’ve really been blessed with wonderful, wonderful teachers,” he said.
Preston originally met Tony Butala of The Lettermen while performing in Las Vegas in the 1970s, though it was a brief meeting. The two met properly on the set of “The Bob Braun Show” — then kept meeting.
“It was like kismet,” he said. “Whenever I was touring in Atlantic City with Ms. Diller, the guys were performing across the street.”
They formed a friendship, and in 1984, Preston joined the group. He was a member until 1988, and again from 2006 to 2011.
Today, Preston continues to perform all over the world.
He’s seen some trends in the business he’s not impressed with — like the use of Autotune and the over-saturation of talent shows like “American Idol” and “The Voice.”
“I think it’s killing the business, unfortunately. The industry is becoming a 30-second industry,” he said. He feels bad for up-and-coming stars in the modern music industry. “They really don’t have any place to learn their craft.”
When he was a teen, he was able to get a job playing his guitar at a restaurant. Those kinds of jobs are scarce these days, he said.
Even Vegas has changed, he added. There are no more places where a new musician can learn the ins and outs of putting on a show.
“Now, everything is Cirque de Soleil,” he said.
But it’s still possible to find a good concert if you know where to look, he said. Cruise ships are one venue where they still know how to entertain with a good, clean show the whole family can enjoy. So are places like Hutchins Street Square — or at least, it will be while Preston is visiting Lodi.
“I just really hope we fill up the theater,” he said.
While the audience probably won’t hear any rap, Preston is touching on just about every style of music, from Broadway to country, with covers of Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Michael Bublé. He’ll even be performing a couple of songs in Tagalog — a nod to The Lettermen’s popularity in the Philippines as well as the local Filipino-American community. There will truly be something for everyone.
“We’ll give them a show,” Preston promised.