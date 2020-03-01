International duo Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb are set to take the stage at Hutchins Street Square as part of the Lodi Community Concert Association’s concert series.
Those attending the concert will enjoy a variety of popular songs from several genres rearranged and played by guitar, along with several original songs.
“We apply a real mixture of different styles,” Mazengarb said. “We cover classical jazz, bluegrass, country and pop. We do a few originals, but we also do a lot of arrangements of famous chants. We do some French waltzes, and we do arrangements of some Beatles tunes. We do a piece by Mozart. We do a lot of Chet Atkins material.”
The performance is very guitar-focused, Mazengarb said, with 60% of the selections being instrumental and the other 40% being vocal. The show will consist of two 40-minute sets of music with a short intermission in the middle. Each set has about nine or 10 songs.
Mazengarb will be playing the guitar with guest Brooks Robertson (Barrigar normally plays, but is recovering from an injury), and Mazengarb and Barrigar will perform harmonies together.
Mazengarb describes the guitar portion of the performance as “high energy fast virtuoso kind of playing.”
“We play finger-style guitar,” he said. “It’s a unique way of playing where you’re playing the base line with your thumb and the melody with your fingers, so there is a lot of things going on at one time. It’s not just strumming the guitar.”
The show will also include audience interaction.
“We talk to the audience a lot,” Mazengarb said. “Loren tells some jokes. We ask them some questions, so it’s very much an interactive experience.”
Barrigar and Mazengarb are known for including improvisation in their performances and get a lot of positive feedback about how they interact with one another on stage.
“We really bounce off of each other in a live setting,” Mazengarb said. “It’s not like all of our songs are note for note the same every night, so it’s slightly different. Every performance has a different energy and different dynamic between us.”
Mazengarb is looking forward to sharing his love of music with others and giving the audience an experience to remember.
“Ultimately, we want to give the audience a joyful experience, and they will hear music that they recognize, so it will be easy to listen to because a lot of the melodies they’ll know,” he said. “We want them to hear music that they love, but also be amazed by the guitar playing and the unique way we’ve arranged these songs.”
Mazengarb has been playing music for 25 years and has made it his full-time career for the past seven. Barrigar’s music career spans at least five decades, and he has been playing the guitar since the age of 4. At the age of 6, he played at the Grand Ole Opry and was the youngest instrumentalist to ever play there at that time.
The two met in 2005 at Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch guitar camp. Mazengarb was completing his degree in classical guitar at the University of North Carolina on exchange program from New Zealand, and Barrigar was already a seasoned performer. The two later met up again in 2010 at a guitar festival.
“Just by chance we started jamming some tunes together,” Mazengarb said. “Loren and I we just hit it off straight away from the moment we met, and we had this kind of musical chemistry where we just bounced off of each other. It was just kind of a magical time of playing together.”
From that point on they became a duo and have been performing together ever since.