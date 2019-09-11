The Lodi Grape Festival is a Lodi staple, and it would not be complete without the various fun and family-friendly favorite rides provided by the Grape Festival’s amazing ally, Butler Amusements.
Butler Amusements is an innovative enterprise that comes out with new attractions almost every year. The company provides rides and amusements for fairs all over the western portion of the United States, such as the Dixon County Fair, the Holtville Carrot Festival, and Cloverdale Citrus Fair in California, the Maricopa County Fair and the Chandler Ostrich Festival in Arizona, the King County Fair in Washington, and the Washington County Fair in Oregon.
Some new additions to the 2019 Lodi Grape Festival will include:
- The Orbiter, an Italian-made teen ride where riders are twirled around by four arms holding three spinning seats each.
- The Quasar, a fast-paced thrill ride where passengers spin while the ride’s main arm raises the wheel’s center.
- The Giant Scooters, a new Butler exclusive that gives a unique spin on the classic bumper cars with special effects galore.
- The Kite Flyer, where passengers lie horizontally in the colorful gliders’ frame as the ride turns and rises into the air for a soaring sensation before gently going down to “Earth.”
- The Mega Flip, which lifts 24 riders into the air where their feet swing free as main boom swings back and forth and the base spins.
- The Crazy Train, a rollercoaster with a revolving track.
Returning are favorites such as the Vertigo, a 100-foot high, 24-passenger tower where riders spin in two-seater chairs as the ride goes up; the 1001 Nachts, a European platform ride that goes completely up and over in a circular pattern; the 67-foot and LED-lit Century Wheel; the Flying Bobs, where 18 two-seater “bobsleds” move to music played by a DJ; the Zipper, where both the two-passenger “cages” and the tower boom spin independently of one another, a 16-seat Ferris wheel, and a 38-foot Carousel, among others.
The newest addition to the “family” of family-friendly fun is the Wacky Tracks Funhouse, designed as a silly train station with many exciting and entertaining obstacles.
Visitors will see some returning rides such as the Firehouse Funhouse; the Wacky Worm two-level roller coaster; the Jumpin’ Jumbos, a comedic cadre of eight elephants that rise into the air and then gently rotate into a descent from a center tower; the Rock ‘N’ Tug, a 20-seat tug boat that spins, dips and peaks as if it were riding a swell on the seas; the Dizzy Dragon, a ride where passengers pick their pace by turning a titanic steering wheel in one of four dragons’ bellies to revolve themselves round and round with the entire ride; and the 1st Squadron, where miniature jet fighters have small steering wheels to let riders maneuver them up and down as if they were really flying jets through the air.
Another new addition to the kid-friendly rides is the Quad Runner, in which two children get into a souped-up four-wheeler and travel in a circle, perfect for first-time riders. Other child rides will be returning favorites the Kid Wheel, a 35-foot tall beginner Ferris Wheel that provides just enough thrills for first-time fair visitors; the Cycle Jump, an umbrella ride where miniature motorcycles run through a 360-degree rotation; and the Roadsters, where children climb into classic cars in miniature and honk horns under the shade of an umbrella top.
With all of the new and returning rides provided by Butler Amusements, visitors will not be left wanting for family fun at this year’s Lodi Grape Festival.