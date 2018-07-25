Community Theatre of Linden to present Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

The Community Theatre of Linden invites the community to enjoy a hilarious evening (or Sunday matinee) with the cast of “Rumors.”

The intensely funny and entertaining play by Neil Simon is the theatrical company’s summer comedy. The laughs begin with a storyline full of complications that get more and more tangled with each spirited and creative socialite to arrive at the 10th wedding anniversary — without the married couple!

Where are they? Well, that story changes with each retelling.

Simon’s clever play debuted at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego in 1988, quickly moving to the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway. After transferring to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, it run for 535 performances. Years later, the show is still drawing laughter whenever it plays.

In Linden, Sean Bocardo is handling the directing. He’s turned the show into a family affair, designing the set and building it with his brother, Liam.

Bocardo has themed the show as a “sitcom,” complete with a live studio audience, cameras, screen credits and more. The audience should have a good time with this idea — the cast is certainly having fun with it.

Shawn Carrington is assistant director, as well as playing a role in the show. The rest of the players are Alissa Brown, Jason Best, Elaine Saculla, Doan Kieu, Judy Caruso Williamson, Alfredo Patino II, Esther Taylor, and Frankie Arburua III.