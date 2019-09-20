Artists from Galt, Lodi and the surrounding area are opening their studios in the Sac Open Studios Tour this weekend.
The Sac Open Studios Tour is a self-guided tour of artist studios in Sacramento County. It’s a unique way to see the creative process in action and view an artist’s work up close.
The artists in this group have created work using a wide variety of mediums and techniques, including watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, mixed media, photography, drawing, fused glass and ceramics.
The Sac Open Studios Tour free catalog contains an image of each the artist’s work plus the studio addresses and maps with each location. Catalogs can be picked up at Lodi Community Art Center, 110 W. Pine St., Lodi; Double Dip Gallery, 222 W. Pine St., Lodi; or Barsetti Vineyards, 400 4th St., Galt.
The local artists:
- Caroline Henry uses drawing media and other art materials to better see her surroundings and share what she sees — including the humorous side of our world. Henry has developed a love of nature and the outdoors that is often reflected in her artwork.
- Marilyn Eger is primarily a plein air painter but when this is not possible she works from her own photos as a point of departure. She is inspired by the beauty of the things around her, such as the Acampo landscape, old tractors and cars, curious cattle, and the flowers from the garden.
- Allison Gerrity enjoys capturing images from her travels in her acrylic and watercolor paintings. Her subject matter ranges from wild burros and grain elevators to baseball parks and camping scenes.
- Darrell O’Sullivan is an accomplished photographer. His landscape photography represents an “ideal vision of reality.” He strives to reveal nature’s beauty and expression through his photographs.
- Sonya and Robert Schumacher are both ceramicists that hold Master of Fine Arts degrees and are instructors passing along their passion for the ceramic medium to the next generation. Sonya’s work is inspired by birds, flowers, and other images from nature.
- JC Strote is a fused glass artist. She creates work that is beautifully functional such as bowls, plates, lanterns, as well as, sculptural pieces. She melts and blends colors, textures, and shapes to create exceptional, one of a kind pieces.