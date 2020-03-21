The Lodi News-Sentinel is launching a book club at Goodreads, a social media website for readers. Anyone who wants to join in is welcome.
We’ve selected two books to start with: “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore” by Robin Sloan and “A Year in Provence” by Peter Mayle. Right now, we’re planning on two selections a month, but depending on the response that might change.
We’ll also be posting short stories occasionally, and we’re working to add selections for children and teens. More information will be coming next week.
Please come join us at www.tinyurl.com/lns-bookclub.
Where to find the books
Scribd.com is offering a free 30-day trial, no credit card needed. Scribd has both ebooks and audio books. Visit www.scribd.com/readfree. Both of this month’s selections are available.
Both books are also available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and other ebook sellers.
If neither of this month’s book selections sound good to you, OpenLibrary.org and the Northern California Digital Library at ncdl.overdrive.com both let readers borrow free ebooks. While there are often waiting lists, libraries and publishers are working together to expand available selections during this pandemic.
Feel free to join our “What I’m Reading” discussion at the Lodi News-Sentinel Book Club to trade recommendations and discuss other books and stories.