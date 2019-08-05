In March, Chris Cain and his band were in Spain and Italy. April took them to France, May to Australia, and June to New Zealand. Europe is coming up again in September and October, with visits to the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Russia, Georgia and Ukraine.
But in the meantime, the globe-trotting blues guitarist will make an appearance at the Lodi Blues and Brews Festival, coming up on Aug. 9.
“The man is an absolutely brilliant guitarist,” said Jean Justeau, vice president of the Lodi Arts Foundation.
Cain and his band — keyboardist Greg Rahn, bassist Steve Evans and Sky Garcia on drums — are known for their soulful Memphis-style electric blues.
Cain grew up in a musical family, listening to Ray Charles, B.B. King and all the greats. has a reputation for combining deep vocals and bluesy guitar riffs with a dash of his own style to serve up unforgettable music. He has released a dozen albums, and appeared on stage alongside legends like Albert King and Albert Collins.
He and his band recently moved from the Bay Area to Copperopolis, foundation president Nancy Mellor said.
“We’re very proud that he has agreed to play at our event,” she said.
Also performing at the festival are local favorites Jeramy Norris and the Dangerous Mood, who will perform original songs and covers of blues classics, and Delta blues band Whiskey Slough.
“Good blues,” Mellor said. “Good brews, too.”
The selection of more than 30 breweries will include Lagunitas Brewing Company, IDOL Beer Works, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Anchor Brewing, Green Flash Brewing Co., Seismic Brewing Co., Knee Deep Brewing Company, and Drake’s Brewing Company. They’ll be serving up a selection of India pale ale, Belgian pale ale, kölsch, porter, doppelbock, stout, Vienna lager and more.
Mike’s Hard Lemonade will be available for those who aren’t fond of beer.
The breweries will be joined this year by the Boosters of Boys and Girls Sports. The BOBS will serve food and soft drinks.
Guests at the festival will each receive a commemorative beer mug and (unless they’re designated drivers) unlimited beer tasting.
The Blues and Brews Festival is a joint effort between the foundation — the fundraising arm of the Lodi Arts Commission — and Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. Proceeds from the event will help to fund Arts Commission programs like the First Friday Art Hop and annual Taco Truck Cookoff. The Arts Commission also helps secure funding — both through fundraisers and grants — for public art projects such as the murals that brighten up traffic control boxes around town.
Raffle prizes will be available, including unusual musical instruments, an Adirondack chair, beers, and a barbecue with all the tools.
“We have a lot of fun with this,” Justeau said.