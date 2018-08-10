Creedence Clearwater Revisited makes stop at Ironstone Amphitheatre

Doug “Cosmo” Clifford and Stu Cook knew, when they set out to form Creedence Clearwater Revisited, that they couldn’t choose just anyone. They needed people with raw talent and more.

“They had to fit the bill. They had to be professional musicians on that very high level. They had to know the music, and love and respect it like we do,” Clifford said.

As founding members of Creedence Clearwater Revival, they knew what they were looking for. They found it in lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dan McGuinness, guitarist Kurt Griffey, and multi-instrumentalist Steve Gunner. Clifford and Cook reprise their roles on drums and bass guitar respectively.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will join America in concert next weekend at Ironstone Amphitheatre.

The idea of forming the Revisited project coalesced over a weekend in Lake Tahoe, when Cook paid a visit to Clifford, who was living there.

Both men were between projects, and they came up with the idea of Creedence Clearwater Revisited, a concert band that would showcase the songs that helped shape a genre and a generation.

“We knew we needed a band, and no one was playing the Creedence songs,” Clifford said.

That was in 1995. Today, the band has an enormous following— fans who’ve heard Revisited play over the past 23 years, or who listened to Creedence Clearwater Revival when they first hit the music scene 50 years ago.

“I hear it every day. People want to hear the songs live again — or for the first time,” Clifford said.

Part of what keeps people coming back, he said, is the band’s unique sound — powerful songs that are upbeat and fun to sing along to, with strong rhythm and meaningful lyrics.

He offered up his favorite of the band’s songs, “Born on the Bayou,” as an example.

“The key to it all is simplicity,” he said. “It’s a very simple song, but sometimes that’s the hardest to accomplish.”

That and a lot of hard work took Creedence Clearwater Revival from a band of 13-year-old kids to international stardom.

“It took 10 years before we had our first hit, and then we were an overnight success,” Clifford said.

It shot Creedence Clearwater Revival to success, and now it’s keeping Creedence Clearwater Revisited touring as more and more fans demand a chance to hear the music live — including “single-digiters” who are learning to love the band from their parents, grandparents, and in some cases great-grandparents.

Revisited is grateful for their fans, Clifford said.

“Without them I’d be teaching high school history somewhere,” he joked.

While next week’s concert is in Murphys, the band won’t miss the chance to play a local favorite.

Back when “Lodi” first came out, Clifford said, a lot of the local residents didn’t care for it — at least, those in the older generations. Younger people always seemed to like it, he said.

Now, it’s a favorite across all age groups in the Lodi area.

“People love it. They’re waiting for it, actually,” Clifford said.