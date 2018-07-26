Ryan Ahern brings boogie woogie back to Stockton

Pianist Ryan Ahern is coming back to the local area with a new show in Stockton.

In his past concerts in Lodi, he’s been backed by his orchestra, filling the venue with music. This time, he’s chosen to play a smaller venue, the Stockton Civic Theatre.

“It’s going to be a more intimate, one-man show experience,” he said.

In the smaller space, he said, an orchestra would overpower the room. Instead, Ahern had his orchestra record backing tracks while he focused on creating a spectacular one-man act.

“I’m always changing the show. I’m always adding new arrangements, new songs,” he said.

Those range from some of his “boogie woogie” favorites to new music. A few new selections for this concert are from the Disney songbook, including “Go the Distance” from the animated movie “Hercules.”

Ahern is excited to bring a new style to the Stockton area.

“When it’s so intimate like this, you really feel connected to the piano,” he said.

Ahern has always been good at putting on a show. He first entered the world of professional music at the age of 14, when he landed a gig at a Las Vegas country club.

As he took on more jobs and began competing in piano competitions, he garnered some attention. That landed him a job as the house pianist for the Liberace Mansion in Las Vegas, followed by a stage show at Planet Hollywood.

Now, he brings that Vegas showmanship to performances around the world, regularly headlining on cruise ships and touring in places like Lodi and Stockton.

Soon, he’ll be adding a whole new continent to his tour schedule.

“We have a new tour that’s starting in Asia next year, so I’ve been spending a lot of time in Singapore and Taiwan,” Ahern said.

The tour will launch in San Francisco, then head for China.

Ahern also has a new album and DVD coming out next month, and he’s working on a PBS special that will air later this year.

“The new album is different than the other albums because this has my full orchestra,” he said.

Previous albums were solo affairs, but as he transforms his show, he wanted to change things up a bit in the studio, too.

“It gives people a little bit of variety,” he said.

In the meantime, he’s looking to bring a top-notch show to Stockton. Ahern hopes local piano fans will make the trip to see the new act.

“I think they’ll really appreciate the one-man show aspect of it,” he said.