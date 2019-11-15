Delta Drama returns this fall with a new production of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” a romance unlike any other.
“The Winter’s Tale” combines tragedy and comedy as King Leontes of Sicilia, mad with murderous jealousy, causes havoc and heartache throughout his kingdom. He falsely accuses his wife of adultery and abandons their baby daughter to certain death.
The story continues 16 years later in the faraway land of Bohemia, as Perdita, a long-lost princess, finds love of her own which may well heal the sins of her father.
Whether you have a love of tragic downfalls, or just need a good laugh, there is something for everyone within the magic of “The Winter’s Tale.”
Directed by Greg Foro, the production features original music by assistant director Jarred Wright, with Jonathan Singer providing lighting and costume design and Jessica Bertine serving as set and sound designer.
Please note that the show is recommended for ages 10 and up.
Delta Drama works to provide students and the local community with a rigorous, disciplined, and integrated curriculum designed to meet the vocational demands of the theatre profession. Scholarships are offered to new students who qualify.
The actor training program is a two-year course of study in which students who have successfully auditioned can concentrate their efforts in rigorous acting classes three times a week in the first year and five times a week in the second year, while also studying stagecraft in separate technical classes.