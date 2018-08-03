Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show features creativity, style of older models

The American Steel Car Club of Lodi began as a group of people who love cars from a past era, and this year’s 23rd annual Stuck in Lodi Classic Car Show on Aug. 4 promises to showcase the people and cars that make the club and the classic car genre special.

The event will begin with the Boy Scouts serving breakfast for a small cost from 7 to 10 a.m., and the registration for participants who haven’t signed up yet is open from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is available on the club’s website, and the price for a spot is $40.

The car show itself will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participants are instructed to have their cars parked in Downtown Lodi on School Street, from Lodi Avenue to Elm Street and along side streets.

The first 300 people to register will receive a “goodie bag,” which club president John Wilbur said usually consists of a T-shirt, bottle of water, ads and coupons for local businesses, and in some years a bottle of wine from a local winery.

The appeal of a classic car is something that Wilbur emphasized, citing the uniqueness of each model and the lost art of creative car body features that is virtually non-existent in modern cars. With this event, the club hopes to showcase cars that the public doesn’t usually get to see driving the streets of Lodi, and possibly spark an interest in the classic vehicles.

“I think what makes classic cars special is that they have a distinct look, whereas modern cars, if you took the emblems off of them, they’d all look alike,” Wilbur said. “The car show is to get a bunch of people together that have cars and show them off and allow the public to see cars that they don’t see every day.”

As part of the event, there are roughly 80 different trophies awarded to participants in categories such as best of show, best for each car maker, best engine, best paint, best interior, and many more. There will also be raffles going on throughout the day, with the prizes being donated by businesses from Lodi and Stockton.

The general public is welcomed to come to Downtown and check out the classic cars for no cost.

Last year’s car show featured more than 300 cars, all of which were pre-1979 models. This year is likely to bring in even more, as Wilbur said that the number who have pre-registered is bigger than last year.

With this in mind, Wilbur said that there is a limit to how many cars can be showcased.

“There’s only so many spots (in) Downtown, and we only have space for about 357 cars if we packed every spot,” Wilbur said.

The American Steel Car Club of Lodi began in 1996 with a small group of men who would meet at an A&W Root Beer restaurant each Thursday evening and talk about their love for the cars of the past. They have roughly 35 active members today.

The car show is about more than just showing off classic cars, Wilbur said. All of the proceeds go towards local charities, and the event can often draw people to the Downtown Lodi businesses that are near the cars’ location. Last year’s show allowed the club to donate $10,000 to 15 different charities in the area.