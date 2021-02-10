The Lodi Community Art Center has launched a new art project open to Lodi students: the Postage Stamp Collage Project.
Open to Lodi students in elementary, middle and high school, the project is free thanks to member donations and funding from a grant provided by the City of Lodi. A show exhibiting the student artwork will be held at the LCAC in March.
Students wanting to participate may pick up art kits — while supplies last — at the Lodi Community Art Center, 110 W. Pine St., Lodi. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Each kit includes postage stamps, instructions and supplies. Students are encouraged to create a collage or add the stamps to a painting, fitting a specific theme such as sports, dogs, airplanes and others.
Art must be returned by March 6 for inclusion in the contest and exhibit. First, second and third place awards will be presented in two categories: students under 12 and students 12 and older. First place winners will receive $20, second place winners will receive $15, and third place winners will get $10. Ribbons will be awarded to winners as well as honorable mentions.
Students who return their work by Feb. 28 will be eligible for the “Best of the Early Birds” competition, with a $20 award.
Art will be shown in the Lodi Art Center Youth Gallery during March and in a virtual show.
For more information, visit www.lodiartcenter.org.