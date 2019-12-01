Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort welcomes back American rock band Blue Öyster Cult on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Hailing from Long Island in New York, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling their fans with hard rock for decades and remains one of the most revered and influential hard rock bands of all time.
Upon the release of the band’s self-titled album in 1972, Blue Öyster Cult has been praised for their catchy yet heavy music and one-of-a-kind hits, earning them both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success.
Following their debut album, the band released “On Your Feet or on Your Knees,” “Agents of Fortune” and “Spectres.” Their distinctive sound and thought provoking lyrics — sometimes terrifying, sometimes funny and always idiosyncratic — has turned hits like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You” into well-known classics.
Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda, and drummer Jules Radino complement the intense creative vision of Blue Öyster Cult’s original core duo, vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom.