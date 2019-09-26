Concours d’Elegance brings antique cars together for a cause

For 23 years now, the Ironstone Concours d’Elegance has drawn car aficionados together for a good cause: supporting young people in their agricultural ventures.
This year is no exception. The annual event will be held this Sunday, with more than 300 antique and period-accurate classic cars, trailers, motorcycles, trucks, stationary engines and more.
Many of the cars that will be displayed at the Concours d’Elegance are rare or famous — including Al Jolson’s Cadillac, Phil Hill’s 1950 Jaguar XK120, a 1936 Mercedes Benz 550K, a Duesenberg and others.
The Jaguar was the car that Hill drove when he won the 1950 Pebble Beach Road Races, said Wayne Craig, who serves on the board of directors for the Concours d’Elegance.
“It started the whole Pebble Beach racing series,” he said.
Hill went on to rack up three wins each at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 12 Hours of Sebring races, as well as becoming the only American-born driver to win the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship.
The Duesenberg car is also an exciting addition this year, Craig said.
“Back in the Depression, when people were paying $800 for a house, Duesenbergs cost $19,000,” he said.
The special exhibits will be joined by six cars coming directly from Pebble Beach, several pre-1920 race cars, amphibious vehicles and more. New board member Joel Carash will also bring his 1927 Bentley 3 litre, which he’s driven all over the world.
The Concours d’Elegance has grown over the years, from 167 cars the first year to more than 325 today. Last year and this year, organizers even had to turn some cars away due to lack of space, said Gail Kautz, who founded the event while serving as chairwoman of the California 4-H Foundation. Kautz and her family own Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys, which serves as the host each year.
“It’s got its own recognition now,” she said of the Concours.
The growth has been a boon for local young people who rely on agricultural education programs.
“We’ve now raised over a million dollars for 4-H, FFA and youths in agriculture, which is really exciting,” Craig said.
Organizers have been thrilled they’ve been able to make such an impact.
“It seems like yesterday that a very kind gentleman wrote a check for $1,000 and I was so excited I almost fell off the stage,” Kautz said.
The students who benefit from the fundraiser event are active participants. They come out every year, bringing along their projects to share with any interested visitors.
“They talk to the guests and the guests talk to them, and it makes everything seem real,” Kautz said.
Car shows like the Ironstone Concours d’Elegance date back to the 17th century. That’s when French aristocrats gathered together to parade their carriages through Paris. Over time, cars took the place of carriages.
At Ironstone’s version, guests will be able to ride in early race cars and amphibious cars for a donation, snack on delicious food, watch plein air painters capture the scene, and more.
A Patron’s Tent will offer a shady space for sponsors and those who purchase VIP tickets to mingle, taste Ironstone wine and snack on a buffet. On Friday evening, a Cars & Stars Dinner will give Concours entrants and guests the chance to mingle and sample delicious food and wine while learning about the Ironstone Foundation.
Organizers hope that car lovers will come out for a fantastic day exploring the historic cars.
“These cars go around with a lot of history,” Kautz said. “If they could speak to you, they’d tell you a lot.”