The classrooms at the stately Victorian homes that house Sayla Music Academy are silent — for now — but the music hasn’t stopped. Instead, it has gone online.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down non-essential businesses in the Bay Area and Southern California, Chase Loeb and his team began looking at options to help their students if Lodi followed suit.
On the advice of one of their teachers, they began to look at Zoom, a video conferencing platform, and Google’s tools. They had to act on their plan almost immediately, after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders and San Joaquin County followed suit.
“It came a lot sooner than we thought,” Loeb said.
But despite the wild scramble to transition from in-person to online lessons, classes are now going smoothly.
“We were lucky to still keep going, and there are a lot of students still taking lessons,” Loeb said.
In fact, things are going so well that the school is now opening up online lessons to others in the community, not just current students, at least for the duration of the shutdown.
Some parents have also scheduled extra lessons for their children, who are suddenly faced with the prospect of no more school — at least in person — for the rest of the semester.
It’s been a welcome relief for Chase and Carol Ann Loeb, who own the music school, and their teachers — many of whom are relying solely on their classes for income as concerts throughout the state are on hold indefinitely.
So the teachers, guided by Maribel Alvarez-Munoz, who works for a private school in Stockton, quickly adapted to Zoom and Google Classrooms. Loeb gathered every resource he could find and shared it with the school’s staff on Google Drive.
While group lessons and rehearsal for the school’s orchestra and choir are on hold, one-on-one lessons have continued with few hiccups.
“It was really great to see how fast people could transition,” Loeb said.
Tech made everything easier than it might have been if the pandemic had hit 10 or 15 years ago, he said. And while the teachers and students hope to be able to meet in person again soon, he expects that online lessons will continue even after the U.S. is able to fully reopen.
“People are posting online that they like the online lessons, or posting pictures of their kids,” Loeb said. “Most of the people are just glad that they can get the connection with the teacher still.”
The familiar routine is helping students cope with the stress of the pandemic and their upended school year, too, he said.
And with parents accepting a little more screen time for their kids right now, the teachers have been sharing famous performances to watch on YouTube or other websites, and even giving the students some simple “homework” assignments to encourage more interaction.
For those considering taking lessons now that their days are less busy, Loeb suggests starting with piano, guitar, ukulele or voice. Those are all easier to learn online, he said. Instruments like violin or cello are also available.
While the first lesson is sometimes awkward as teacher and students get used to the lag and figure out how to adjust screens and cameras or phones, he said, by the second lesson things are generally a lot more comfortable.
“You basically get to talk with the teacher and learn about the instrument,” he said.
While only one-on-one classes are available at this time, the teacher of the Prelude class for toddlers is working on an online version as well, Loeb said.
He is also hoping to offer a streaming concert in mid-April.
“We really want to show that we can keep doing music through this,” he said.