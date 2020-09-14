STOCKTON — Delta College’s L.H. Horton Jr. Gallery isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of its mission.
The gallery has pushed forward with the launch of the 11th annual “Visions in Clay” show, the largest exhibition of ceramic works in the San Joaquin Valley.
This year’s virtual exhibition is posted at gallery.deltacollege.edu. The show is just one example of how Delta continues to offer quality academic and community experiences even in a time of separation.
In the case of “Visions in Clay,” a bright spot of the exhibition being held online is the opportunity for an audience from around the country to meet the artists virtually and learn more about their work.
“While we clearly wish we could have the exhibit in person, we want to make the best of this situation by taking advantage of technology to bring the public a unique chance to hear directly from the artists,” said gallery coordinator Jan Marlese.
Two artists will present talks about their work in ceramics:
- Nancy Selvin, “Visions In Clay” exhibition juror and ceramics professor at California College of the Arts, will speak from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 17.
- Exhibiting artist Marianne McGrath, ceramics professor at California State University, Channel Island, will present from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
“Visions In Clay” is an exceptional show of technical ability with diversity in style, process and content.
This year’s exhibit features 56 works by 40 artists from around the country. The artwork and awards were selected by this year’s juror, Nancy Selvin. Selection was based on quality of work, unique content and form, as well as technical skill.
The exhibition will be available online until Oct. 9.
Founded by the San Joaquin Potters Guild in 2002 through 2007, “Visions In Clay” was turned over to the Horton Gallery in 2010 to continue the ceramics-based exhibition.
Exhibiting Artists
