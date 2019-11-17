‘Matilda the Musical’ brings beloved story to local audiences

Stockton Civic Theatre is proud to present “Matilda the Musical,” a magical romp that will thrill adults and children alike with catchy songs and high energy dance numbers.
Based on the beloved children’s novel by Roald Dahl, “Matilda the Musical” is the story of a precocious young girl who overcomes the dysfunctional family who don’t understand her and her school’s cruel headmistress. Armed with a vivid imagination and the power of telekinesis, Matilda boldly changes her destiny with the help of a loving teacher, Miss Honey.
The role of Matilda is played by two exceptional young actresses who will trade off playing the role each weekend. Alexia Cuevas and Ruby James are new to Stockton Civic Theatre and have been working hard to prepare for their shared role.
Audiences will also see some familiar young performers in this production, with many of the children’s roles played by participants of the SCT Junior Program.
Among the adults in the cast, SCT veteran Cole Bryant will be playing the petrifying Ms. Trunchbull, traditionally played by a male actor. Bryant is familiar with formidable female roles, having portrayed another “holy terror” as Ms. Andrews, the stern former nanny of Mr. Banks in Stockton Civic Theatre’s 2016 production of “Mary Poppins.” Carlie Buchanan appears as the timid but kind Miss Honey, and Alex Frietas and Jessie Fraser play Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s loud and brainless parents.
There will be an opening night reception on Friday, Nov. 15 with food generously donated by Yosemite Meat Market and complimentary champagne.
Stockton Civic Theatre’s first show, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” was performed at Madison School Auditorium in 1951. By 1962, Stockton Civic Theatre had bought the old Zion Lutheran Church and turned it into a 197-seat theatre, which it soon outgrew.
Stockton Civic Theatre’s new venue opened in 1980 with “Chapter Two.” Now in its 69th season, Stockton Civic Theatre has presented 408 mainstage productions.