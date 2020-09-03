The Lodi Community Art Center is back, with an innovative new exhibition celebrating steampunk.
Artists Rita Hill, Elsa Bates and Nina Boyd have put together “Steampunk!” — a collection of art inspired by the retrofuturistic, industrial style. The show kicks off with an Art Hop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Friday.
The three artists will show their work in the gallery at 110 W. Pine St., Lodi until Sept. 26.
Due to the pandemic, guests will be allowed into the gallery six at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. Tape markers will help guests follow social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The gallery will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information about Steampunk! and other upcoming exhibits, visit www.lodiartcenter.org.