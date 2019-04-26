On Saturday evening, American Legion Hall will be full of the sounds of patriotism.
The Lodi Community Band is hosting its annual dinner, dance and concert fundraiser, and this year’s theme is “To Honor America.”
“We haven’t done a ... concert in this series honoring America,” said Robert Gross, the band’s business manager.
The evening will start with dancing to the band In the Mood, directed by Mike Esau. After guests trip the light fandango for an hour and a half, they’ll sit down to dinner — either tri-tip or a vegetarian option — prepared by the American Legion.
Then, at 7:15 p.m., the Lodi Community Band will present its concert. The selection of music honoring the military includes Clare Grundman’s “Concord” and “The Last to Defend” by David Shaffer.
“Flight of Valor” by James Swearingen honors the history of flight in the military.
“It’s a new piece for the concert band,” Gross said.
They’re also taking on a new piece by Julie Giroux: “The Greatest Generation — A Tribute to Their Legacy.” That one honors veterans of World War II.
“That’s really, really nice,” Gross said.
Another piece, “Duty, Honor, Country,” incorporates a speech that Gen. Douglas MacArthur gave at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York on May 12, 1962. MacArthur was a five-star general who served as the U.S. Army’s Chief of Staff in the 1930s and was a field marshal in the Philippine Army during World War II.
At Saturday’s concert, the Lodi Community Band will perform the musical piece, adapted by Harold L. Walters and B.G. Cook, which includes narration from MacArthur’s speech.
Finally, the band will perform “Victory at Sea — Symphonic Scenario for Concert Band” by Richard Rodgers. The piece honors the U.S. Navy and its victories during World War II.
The music is adapted from the soundtrack of “Victory at Sea,” a miniseries that ran from 1952 to 1953.
“We’re going to do a multimedia thing,” Gross said.
As the band plays, there will be photographs and other images of naval battles in World War II projected for the audience to see.
The band hopes that Lodi residents will turn out with their dancing shoes on for an evening of delicious food and fun.
“It’s really going to be an exciting concert,” Gross said.