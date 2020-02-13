Ladies of the ’80s — Taylor Dayne, Lisa Lisa and Jody Watley — rock Stockton

Taylor Dayne, Lisa Lisa, and Jody Watley have joined forces as Ladies of the ’80s to deliver an all-female, all-powerful production of their greatest hits at Bob Hope Theatre on Feb. 21.
The trio are individually recognized as ’80s pop icons, each with an array of accomplishments spanning 30-plus years of touring around the United States and the world.
However, it wasn’t until Jan. 24 at Island View Casino Resort in Mississippi that audiences could hear all three mega talents together on one stage.
“So it’s just one stage, shorter shows, but all that talent and all those hit songs and all that music and all those people — it’s basically a soundtrack for so many people’s lives,” Dayne says.
Fans can be assured that they’ll know every song and that it will be a thrilling performance.
Dayne, whose childhood dream was to be on the radio, rose to fame with her 1987 debut single “Tell it to My Heart” which topped charts worldwide and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. She achieved numerous top 10 singles during her career including “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love” and “I’ll Always Love You.”
In interviews throughout the years, Dayne has mentioned that her voice has been her salvation, a liberating tool that earned her success as one of the world’s bestselling music artists, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide.
“You hit records like that and you’re competing against yourself, with other artists, with charts,” she said. “To me it was a survival tool at first when I found my voice, if you will, at such a young age and then I just really mastered it.”
Over the years, she has found joy in singing and connecting to her fans.
“Right now, I found this grace, this dignity with my voice, and it’s just wonderful to see people really want to come to the shows,” Dayne says.
Dayne also does a lot of sound therapy, and is interested in how healing and magical the voice and its vibrations can be.
“I love the idea of sharing energy and moving energy through people,” she said. “It’s hitting the soul and the heart.”
Dayne will be joined on stage by Lisa Lisa, of Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. Lisa Lisa came to fame in 1985 when the group signed with Columbia Records and released “I Wonder if I Take You Home.” The single would go on to top the R&B charts at No. 6 and eventually go gold. Other popular hits include “All Cried Out,” “Can You Feel the Beat” and “Head to Toe.”
Jody Watley will round out the powerhouse performers. Watley won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1987, and was ranked as one of the top female artists of all-time in August 2018 by Billboard, at No. 53. “Don’t You Want Me” and “Some Kind of Lover” are amongst her greatest hits.