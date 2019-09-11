As grape fans wander about this year’s Grape Festival, the sounds are unmistakable: live music, people screaming with joy on the rides, the shriek of excitement at winning a game.
This year’s event will add a couple more sounds — the throaty roar of a high-end performance engine, to go with the metallic whirr of a pneumatic ratchet gun.
Those sounds, one simulated and one real, will be provided by Top End Racing’s interactive NASCAR exhibit, which features a real stock car once driven by Paul Menard. Menard drove in 459 races over a 16-year career in NASCAR’s top series, with one win and 67 top-10 finishes.
“We don’t have it numbered,” said Kalyb Coats, who runs Top End Racing out of Douglas, Wyoming. “It’s Paul Menard’s old car, but it’s doesn’t look like Paul Menard’s car. I got it rewrapped.”
The exhibit will also give people a chance to be a little competitive, with a driving simulator inside the car, a drag racing reaction time simulator with a light tree, and a pit stop tire change challenge — complete with the pneumatic lug ratchet guns for teams of two people.
“It’s a California track on there, at Sonoma,” Coats said about the simulator. “You get your fastest lap out of a few laps. Gives you the feel of being in a real car. Sometimes we’ll keep track of times if we have some competition going, we’ll keep track of the fastest lap. A lot of it’s just personal competition.”
So who’s the fastest dragster among your family or friends? Who can keep the turns tight and follow the most efficient racing line? You can find out at the Grape Festival, where the NASCAR exhibit will be free for all festival-goers.
Lodi is part of a West Coast Swing for Top End Racing, with stops in Madera, Las Vegas and Ridgecrest. The company will appear at events throughout the United States and Canada, but where Coats said he sees the most intense competition is at business events.
“We do a lot of marketing with Pepsi, Goodyear Tire, AIG. We do these fairs, but a lot of our gigs are corporate,” he said. “Those are really huge with the competition. I don’t know if you’ve ever watched Top Gear, we do a Top Gear style races when we do those events. Those are more people ages 25 and up instead of the all-ages crowd at the fairs.”
While NASCAR doesn’t hold the top spot in the sports world in California the way it does in other parts of the country, Coats said the response is pretty strong in the Golden State.
“Actually, in Northern California, towards Reno and Sacramento, we do the state fair there for 21 days, people are more excited than you think,” he said. “People get pretty stoked about it. Even down by Santa Maria, there’s usually a line all day.”