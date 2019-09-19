When it comes to filling the seats at Hutchins Street Square, John Zurflueh has taken up the challenge.
Zurflueh is the founder of Starbright Entertainment, a music promotion service that works primarily with top-shelf tribute shows. Starbright has brought acts including Mike Amaral’s California Beach Boys, the Beatles tribute MANIA! and Randy Linder’s Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival.
But he didn’t always work with talented tribute bands. He got his start as a producer in the 1990s with consumer shows.
“I produced consumer golf shows, you know, like a home and garden show,” he said.
For the five or six years he brought the shows to Sacramento and the Bay Area, he did a lot of traveling and worked with visitors and convention bureaus around Northern California.
Zurflueh lived in Grass Valley at the time, and realized that the city didn’t really have an active tourism industry. He worked with the city’s hotels to start pursuing weekday business, which meant drawing in entertainment.
While that proved to be too political for Zurflueh’s tastes, he did organize a fundraiser for the new nonprofit formed by the hotels.
He’d read about James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash playing in Sacramento, and hired the band to play the fundraiser.
“Afterwards, (James) was talking to me about booking, and it got me to thinking,” Zurflueh said.
Soon, he began working with Garner, Amaral and MANIA!
“I picked up a few more along the way,” he said.
Zurflueh has also brought the Back Pages, Doobie Brothers tribute Long Train Runnin’, Eagles tribute Life In the Fast Lane, and Garratt Wilkin & the Parrotheads, who play the hits of Jimmy Buffet.
Later this month, Fleetwood Mask will also play the Square thanks to Starbright Entertainment.
While the Tribute to Johnny Cash has moved on, it was through Garner that Zurflueh learned about the Charlene Powers Lange Performing Arts Theatre at Hutchins Street Square. He’s found the Square to be a great venue, and Lodi audiences receptive.
“People in Lodi really like music,” Zurflueh said.
Linder’s Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival was especially popular here, he said. So popular, in fact, Zurflueh booked a second show in Lodi.
“I think we had a bigger crowd then than we did the first time. It was a lot of fun, it really was,” he said.
Zurflueh and his wife have become part-time Lodi residents, too. Four and a half years ago, they decided they wanted to travel more.
“We had a house that required a lot of maintenance,” he said.
So the couple sold their home and bought an RV. They go to Arizona in the winter, but spend time in Lodi every summer.
“We really like Lodi,” Zurflueh said.
He’s looking forward to bringing entertainment to Hutchins Street Square for the foreseeable future. First up is Fleetwood Mask, a Bay Area-based tribute to Fleetwood Mac that has earned the endorsement of Mick Fleetwood himself.
“I went and saw them a couple months ago and they are just amazing,” he said.
Zurflueh hopes to get some feedback — beyond ticket sales — from Lodi audiences, to find out what people want to see here in Lodi.
For promoters like Starbright Entertainment, every show is a gamble. They can’t pre-sell tickets and then book a show based on demand. Instead, they have to book the show and hope it draws community interest.
“The first show I put on here, I didn’t have any idea how people were going to respond,” Zurflueh said.
The community turned out to have a great time, and Zurflueh returned, bringing more shows to the Square.
“I can tell, these people really love their rock and roll music,” he said.
Any local residents who have suggestions or feedback are welcome to contact him at john@jzurf.com.