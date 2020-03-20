Being stuck inside can be quite the downer when all of your go-to distractions have been completed. To help ease the boredom, we are introducing a weekly themed challenge to stretch our artistic wings and give us something fun to do.
This week we will have three themes available. Feel free to draw, sculpt, write, journal or even cosplay, using any safe medium to create your interpretation of one — or all three — of the themes.
When you’ve completed your project, share them with us on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lodinews.
Themes for this week are:
- “A Dance”
- “Cat that Caught the Canary”
- “Superhero Selfie”