On May 13, lifelong Lodi resident David Alan Shorts published his debut young adult novel, “King of Tennessee.”
The novel focuses on Stewart Rainquest, a sixth-grader who is forced to fend for himself after a rapture occurs in his small town and lawless criminals begin to run amok.
Shorts said the idea for the novel came while he was watching “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a post-apocalyptic action film, with his son.
“It just didn’t seem fair that all the ‘cool’ post-apocalyptic movies were secular, as opposed to being more biblical,” Shorts said. “In a way, every apocalyptic film begins with a biblical idea, since the apocalypse is a prophecy in the Bible.”
Shorts is an active member of Faith Community Church and a music teacher for Lodi Unified School District. He has taught more than 1,000 young adults in Lodi and more than 2,000 students in north Stockton throughout the course of his career, he said.
Shorts’ experience working with children helped him navigate writing young characters.
“I think this is my unfair advantage,” Shorts said. “Two critics have complained that my main character, Stewart, is unbelievable. I have taught sixth-graders for 22 years, usually 90 kids per year. I have seen a dozen ‘Stewarts’ who stand out in my mind.”
Although “King of Tennessee” is Shorts’ first published young adult novel, he is no stranger to writing. He has previously written six other novels, some of which he has plans to pursue publishing or self-publishing.
One challenge Shorts dealt with while writing “King of Tennessee” was learning how to trust his inner voice.
“This is especially challenging when you know you are supposed to ‘show, not tell,’ and yet all the best authors will do both at the right time — ‘show and tell,’” Shorts said.
Shorts, who has been writing stories and books for the past 10 years, said he has always been a creative person. As a youth, he created short films with friends, and started to write songs in college.
He can recall his second-grade teacher referring to him as a “space case” — a person who is out of touch with reality. His third-grade teacher, however, was supportive of him pursuing his wacky, wild ideas.
Shorts believes his creativity is a gift.
“God creates all types of personalities,” Shorts said. “Some people struggle to be creative; I struggle if I’m not being creative.”
While Shorts is continuing to promote “King of Tennessee,” he is also looking forward to his next literary project.
“I’ve got a new idea in my head that I’d like to write, maybe in a year or two,” Shorts said.
“King of Tennessee” is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle, as well as other ebook formats.