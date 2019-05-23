On Friday evening, IDOL Beer Works is going to rock.
SIRSY — a rock, pop and soul duo from upstate New York — writes songs that are chock full of sing-along melodies, heart and just the right amount of sass. It’s “edgy-feel-good” music, according to the Houston Music Blog.
SIRSY is fronted by charismatic vocalist and drummer Melanie Krahmer. At live shows, Krahmer plays bass on a keyboard with her drumstick and throws in a few mean flute solos, too.
Guitarist Rich Libutti plays a road-worn and well-loved Rickenbacker guitar through a pedal board full of vintage effects. Live, Rich also plays bass on a keyboard with his feet.
The two multi-instrumentalists manage to sound like a full band, bringing energetic show that often include stories from the road, dance parties, and Libutti’s nerdy “Star Wars” jokes.
This duo endured a tough year in 2018. Krahmer fought her second battle with cancer — and won. That celebratory energy and fighting spirit has been captured in their latest offering “Like a Drum” (produced by Grammy-winner Paul Q. Kolderie). “Like a Drum” was written about the day that Krahmer’s doctors finally gave her the go-ahead to make music again, after a 3 1/2 month hiatus for her treatment.
SIRSY’s fans took it upon themselves to support the band during that hiatus with a crowdfunding effort that paid their bills and paid for the recording of the record, which is a true labor of love.
SIRSY has toured for a living for 15 years, playing 250 shows each year all over the U.S. and Canada. They’ve played in every state except Alaska. They average about 60,000 miles per year on the road in their little white van, “Axel.”
Their song “Cannonball” was featured in season 6 of the hit TV show “Shameless” on Showtime. Sirsy’s songs have also been featured on PBS, HBO, and MTVu.
They’ve shared stages with Grace Potter, Maroon 5, Train, Cheap Trick, Spin Doctors, Collective Soul, Brandi Carlile, Shovels and Rope, and many more.