Step back into San Joaquin County’s past — all without even leaving your home.
San Joaquin County Historical Museum has launched a new educational website platform, San Joaquin County History Online, at SJCHOnline.org.
Designed in partnership with local educators and community organizations, SJCHOnline.org provides teachers, parents, students and local history enthusiasts a powerful and interactive tool for learning about the history of San Joaquin County.
SJCHOnline.org showcases San Joaquin County and the Delta Valley through engaging exhibits. The opening offering includes adaptations of the museum’s well-received 2016 exhibit “Washington Street: The Heart and Soul of Stockton Chinatown,” and the acclaimed 2019 exhibit “San Joaquin Votes: Exercise Your Right!”
A new exhibit, “Charles Maria Weber and Jose Jesus,” is a digital journey for a wide range of audiences. It showcases Stockton and its founder, Charles Weber, exploring the relationship between Weber and local Yokuts leader Jose Jesus.
New exhibits will be added on a quarterly basis.
In addition, teachers and parents can subscribe to the monthly newsletter focusing on local history in the classroom.
Educators can also subscribe to quarterly packages for a nominal fee. The paid subscription includes curricular resources, lesson plans, a quarterly guided tour, and question-and-answer sessions about exhibits on the site, all via Zoom. All exhibits are aligned to California State Standards in Social Science and are designed with multiple curricular frameworks in mind.
The need for a digital humanities project dedicated to telling the stories of San Joaquin County in an online format was brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Identifying a long-term need for open-access resources for social studies educators and local historians, museum staff developed the site as an interactive museum website for the community.
The San Joaquin County Historical Museum reveals the rich heritage of the county and surrounding region, from the area’s original Miwok and Yokuts inhabitants through Charles Weber — founder of Stockton and first farmer of European descent in the area — and the development of modern agriculture.
The museum has eight exhibit buildings and four historic buildings. It is home to the very popular Valley Days, an award-winning living history educational program for third, fourth and fifth graders. The 18-acre grounds include the Sunshine Trail living exhibition of native habitats and the Delta Water Path.
For more information, visit www.SJCHOnline.org.