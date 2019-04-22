Community members will have the chance to celebrate the artistic talents of local teens on Tuesday.
Lodi High School is hosting its third annual Artapalooza, showcasing student work in fine arts, industrial arts, fashion and food.
“(It’s) for kids to show off the work they’ve done,” senior Denvor Gomez said.
Though he plans to study astronomy in college, he’s a dedicated graphic artist as well. Two of his pieces will be included in the ahow.
He and fellow seniors Annalie Kotajarvi and Loren Thatcher shared what visitors can expect at Artapalooza.
Along with visual art — drawings, paintings, mixed media pieces, and ceramics — the Tuesday evening event will feature the Lodi High Jazz Ensemble and the Choir. The cookies for guests to snack on will even be made by students in the culinary classes, art teacher Jackie Shinn said.
Kotajarvi is a drama student — she’s playing Wednesday Addams in the Drama Club’s current production of “The Addams Family” — and plans to attend a trade school to student cosmetology. She’ll be performing with other theater students from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
“We’re going to have an improv match,” she said. There will also be some monologues and songs from musicals.
Thatcher hopes other students will be inspired as she was. She first decided to take an art class at Lodi High after her class visited the Artapalooza. That led to more classes in different disciplines, and now she’s hoping for an artistic career.
Gomez likes to see other people’s art, and hopes he will get some constructive criticism on the two pieces he entered.
The reaction to Artapalooza over the past three years has been very positive, Shinn said.
“Students love it,” she said.
While the event is only open to the public on Tuesday evening, the visual arts stay on display in the dance room and north gym until the end of the week. Teachers are allowed to bring their students to take a look during the school day.
Thatcher hopes that Artapalooza can help shine a spotlight on the arts at Lodi High.
“I feel like not a lot of people at the school pay attention to the arts,” she said.
There are a lot of different classes students can take to tap their creativity, the students said.
“A lot more students should try to do an art form,” Kotajarvi said.
Gomez hoped that it would also encourage parents and school administrators to recognize how important the school’s arts offerings are. Lodi High offers a solid program, he said, and the classes let students be creative and explore possibilities for the future.
He enjoys sports, but has been disappointed that athletics gets so much more attention.
“The arts programs here should get more support,” he said.