Randy Linder and his band are bringing Creedence Revelation back to Lodi, but it’s not because they’re stuck. In fact, they asked to play at Hutchins Street Square again.
“We’re really looking forward to coming back,” said Linder, based in Olympia, Wash. “The crowd down there was really receptive and fun.”
Linder’s show is a send-up to the famous El Cerrito-based rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, who smashed the charts with hits like “Suzie Q,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and, of course, “Lodi.”
Linder started his first band in 1968 — the same year that CCR started up. But he’s only been putting on his tribute to the band since about 2000.
His friends convinced him he could turn his John Fogerty impression into a full show. Now, Linder and his band — which includes his son on the drums and wife as emcee — can put on a hits-driven show that takes the audience back to CCR’s heyday.
Those who saw last year’s performance and loved it can expect to hear more of the band’s great hits on Sept. 30, though perhaps not the same ones.
“There’s always a little variation in which of the hits that we play, because there’s more good songs than we can get in 90 minutes,” Linder said.
He knows people come to tribute shows to hear their favorite songs, and that’s what he aims to serve up.
Linder hopes he’ll see some of the same folks in the audience. Last year, he had a great time visiting with his new fans in the lobby after the show.
“It was fun last year,” he said. “Quite a few people came up and told me little stories about their encounters with John Fogerty or the band.”
Along with covers of CCR and a few John Fogerty hits, Linder often includes an original song. It’s about how Creedence Clearwater Revival inspired and influenced his own career in music.
It’s that long-time love of music that keeps him performing. Linder and his band will drive down from Olympia and play Vacaville and Walnut Creek before stopping in Lodi, a three-stop whirlwind weekend.
“That’s the way we like it,” Linder said.
Visitors can expect to hear — and sing and dance along to — some of their favorite songs, though Linder didn’t share exactly which ones.
They’ll definitely get to hear one local classic, though — “Lodi.”
Last year’s crowd loved the song so much that when Linder and his band came out for an encore, the audience begged to hear it again.
“Repeating a song in a show is something I’ve never done in my life, but I did it in Lodi,” Linder said.