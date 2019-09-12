Classic rock legend Kansas to ‘Carry On’ at Bob Hope Theater

Not many bands will play the entirety of two of their biggest selling albums during a tour.
Kansas, one of the most popular progressive rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s, have done just that over the past few years.
The band, known for hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” embarked on a tour in 2016 in which they played the entirety of their 1976 album Leftoverture.
Last fall, they began yet another tour celebrating 1977’s “Point of Know Return.”
Now, fans of the iconic band from the Show Me State will be able to hear that album in its entirety when they perform at the Bob Hope Theater Sept. 14.
“We started this tour last fall,” founding guitarist Richard Williams said. “We had done this with Leftoverture to celebrate its 40th Anniversary, and as we got to the end of that tour, we thought, why not do the same thing with Point of Know Return.”
The Leftoverture anniversary performances proved so popular among the band’s fanbase, Williams said, that the band extended the tour into the winter of 2017, which would have been the 40th anniversary for “Point of Know Return.”
Undeterred by the fact the latter album’s anniversary was now a year in the past, Kansas embarked on another tour, playing it in its entirety.
Not only will they be playing all 10 tracks from the quadruple-platinum album, but the band will be playing many songs from their discography that either haven’t been performed live in years, or never performed live at all.
They will also perform songs from some of their more recent albums.
“It’s been great,” Williams said of the back-to-back tours. “These are the two records that put us on the map, and we’ve been playing 100 dates. I think we’ll have a huge crowd when we play Stockton, and I think our fans will have a great time.”
Founded in 1973 in Topeka, Kan., the band has recorded 15 albums, with its 16th set for release next summer.
Williams is one of two remaining original members in the band, along with drummer Phil Ehart. Bassist Billy Greer has been in the band since 1986. Violinist and rhythm guitarist David Ragsdale joined in 2006, while vocalist Ronnie Platt entered the fold in 2014, replacing longtime frontman Steve Walsh.
Recent additions to the band include lead and rhythm guitarist Zak Rivzi, who joined in 2016, and former Yes and Meatlof keyboardist Tom Brislin, who came on board last year.
Williams said the band’s ability to endure after 46 years comes down to doing what the members love.
“This is fun,” he said. “It’s easy when the job you love is all you do. I’m so fortunate to get to do this. People always ask me, how can you continue to do this? My answer is, how can I not?”
And, after more than four decades on the road and making music — albeit with a lengthy recording haitus between 2000’s Somewhere to Elsewhere and 2016’s The Prelude Implicit — Williams said the band is still a force to be reckoned with.
“This band is as strong as any band I’ve known,” he said. “When we started this last year, we were a fine-tuned machine, and we’ve upped our game. Our lighting is tremendous, our set changes are amazing. I think everyone is going to have a really great time.”